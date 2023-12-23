When you want to realize, boom! Christmas Eve and Christmas have already arrived. Have you carefully thought out what you are going to have for lunch or dinner? Do you know if last minute guests can sneak in? If you are one of those who leave these matters for last, we have compiled 10 recipes food that can be made with the cap and do not require too much time to make. Because planning meals in advance is always good, but if you're not one of those, don't worry: here we are to solve one more Christmas problem for you.

Puff Pastry Bags with Chard and Blue Cheese

Not having time to cook does not mean using pre-cooked dishes: there are complex recipes that can be adapted. For example, these filled puff pastry bags, in which we skip the step of making the dough.

With good filling. JULIA LAICH

PRAWN AND SEAWEED SALAD

Add seaweed, shrimp and a coral mayonnaise: the result will be the salad with the most sea flavor you have ever tasted. A guaranteed success in your Christmas meals (and any other).

The essence of Christmas. Carlos Roman

ARTICHOKES STUFFED WITH BREAD AND GARLIC

A very simple recipe in which you can choose the acidity point that you like the most by adding vinegar or just white wine. It is made with one of our favorite vegetables; the artichoke, and is suitable for vegetarians and vegans (although even the most carnivorous will enjoy it, because it is delicious).

So rich and so simple. Monica Escudero

CARDO WITH ALMONDS

If you don't want to go blind to animal protein these holidays, here is a simple but very tasty recipe that is served with some variations in different parts of Spain.

SHRIMP AND PRAWN BROTH

A traditional broth from Mexican cuisine whose only difficulty lies in finding dried shrimp (but you can replace them with fresh ones). You will get your guests to hug you with tears in their eyes, because it is comforting, simple and full of flavor.

An unbeatable flavor. Carlos Roman

ROSBIF, USER MANUAL

We offer you a foolproof manual to get the best roast beef we have ever tried, step by step and without possible error from choosing the meat until you bring it to the table.

It is better to remove the fat later. Clara Perez Villalon

SEA BASS WITH CURRY, SPINACH AND COCKLES

In the West we are not very used to eating fish with curry, and we should. It is a delicious combination that helps you consume it more, in addition to allowing infinite combinations.

Curry is always good. Julia Laich

FIVE EASY CHRISTMAS RECIPES

If you haven't had time to think about dishes for Christmas Eve, we suggest several preparations that are as simple to prepare as they are ideal for these holidays. Although you have to do them, of course.

In a flash. Miriam García Martínez

GINTONIC SORBET

This sorbet can be served as a dessert, appetizer or even between the first and second courses to cleanse the palate. You don't need an ice cream maker or fancy cakes, but get the idea that it has a much less creamy consistency than ice cream as it doesn't contain dairy or fat.

Gin and yum. Ana Vega 'Biscayenne'

LEMON AND MERINGUE CREAM CUPS

This jetadessert It is a helping hand, a lifesaver, when you have guests at home and you don't know what sweet dish to put to finish the meal. Easy, quick to make, cheap, with few ingredients and 100% nougat-free, for a change: it's unbeatable.

And all the guests are happy. Julia Laich

Follow El Comidista on TikTok, instagram, x, Facebook either Youtube.