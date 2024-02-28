Home page World

From: Nadia Goldhammer

Kristen Stewart can do more than just facial expressions. Really.

While I was in school as a teenager, Kristen was around the same age in front of the Hollywood cameras. At the age of 12 she appeared alongside Jodie Foster in the thriller “Panic Room”. And of course her big breakthrough came with the film adaptation of the “Twilight” series. When you consider that this film adaptation is again is a teen film that romanticizes toxic relationshipsthen you know that it is definitely not the actress' best film.

After the huge success, Kristen tried very hard to free herself from being a vampire. She appeared more and more often in European art house films and refused to be pigeonholed into a certain category. Good this way! Because she was able to demonstrate her acting talent more and more.

Kristen Stewart was also present at the Berlinale 2024, together with director Rose Glass and her film “Love lies bleeding”. Another gripping film that impresses with its characters and special aesthetics. Kristen plays a queer person in it. She came out as bisexual a few years ago. Since then, she has been an important representative of the LGBTQAI+ community in film and television.

Because you can quickly lose track of their many different films. Here is a small personal ranking of the best Kristen Stewart films:

10. Charlie's Angels (2019)

To save the world from an evil criminal organization that scientist Elena (Naomi Scott) worked for, she teams up with two “angels” Sabina (Kristen Stewart) and Jane (Ella Balinska).

The remake of the 2000s classic film starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu has (of course) not caught up with its hype and that of the original series. It's not the worst movie of all time, but you won't really remember it after a day. It's better to dig out the old DVDs again and watch the original.

9. All Twilight Movies (2008-2012)

Bella moves in with her father in Forks and starts a new school. There she falls in love with the mysterious Edward, who is a vampire. Despite this not so unimportant difference, the two fall in love.

Do I need to say much more about this? Yes, of course, it used to be great. But in the past we didn't think it was that stupid, logically speaking female heroines always choose the wrong person. Already. Team Jacob forever!

8. Happiest Season (2020)

Abby (Kristen Stewart) is invited by her friend Harper (Mackenzie Davis) to her family's house for Christmas. Abby actually wants to propose to her and ask Harper's father for his blessing. However, it is only shortly before her arrival that she finds out that Harper has not yet told her family that she is a lesbian. So chaos is inevitable.

In itself a typical Netflix rom-com for Christmas. But that's why it's no more special than all the other Netflix rom-coms for Christmas.

7. The Messengers (2007)

Father Roy (Dylan McDermott) moves with his family from Chicago to the country. But over time it turns out that things are not going well in the new country house. Daughter Jess (Kristen Stewart) and young son Ben (Evan Turner/Theodore Turner) are the only ones who can perceive the strange things.

A typical horror film. Sometimes scary, sometimes not a masterpiece of the genre.

6. Love lies Bleeding (2023)

Runaway Jackie (Katy O'Brian) settles in an American town and gets a job at the local shooting club. She steels her muscles in the shabby music shop where queer Lou works. The two get together and Jackie gets a little too involved in Lou's difficult family situation.

One of my personal highlights of the Berlinale 2024. Exciting, funny and simply something different!

5. Personal Shopper (2017)

Maureen (Kristen Stewart) works as the personal shopping assistant of the arrogant designer Kyra (Nora von Waldstätten). However, she sees herself more as a medium. When she suddenly receives strange news, she no longer knows how to distinguish between supernatural and reality.

Kristen Stewart in a serious role, leading us through a gripping, somewhat bizarre thriller. Very good entertainment in a quieter style.

4. Still Alice (2014)

After her 50th birthday, successful lecturer Alice (Juliane Moore) is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. She tries with all her might to prepare her family for this. Especially her daughter Lydia (Kristen Stewart).

If you need something to cry about, you've found it here. Don't forget the tissues because you'll need them.

3. Panic Room (2002)

A young mother (Jodie Foster) hides with her sick daughter (Kristen Stewart) from three burglars who try to break into their “panic room”.

Exciting from start to finish and an outstanding performance from just 12-year-old Kristen Stewart.

2. The Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)

An aging actress (Juliette Binoche) has the chance to star again in the play that made her famous. A play about the relationship between an older and younger woman who secretly desire each other, but which most likely drives the older of the two crazy. Back then she played the young role, this time it will be the older one. She prepares for the role with her personal assistant Valentine (Kristen Stewart).

A highly sentimental drama about the tension between two women and a story that unfolds on multiple levels.

1. Certain Woman (2016)

In Montana, four different women lead completely different lives that are more or less entangled with each other.

Four different life plans, problems and everyday challenges women face are highlighted here. Quietly and calmly and with a little melancholy you get an insight into the lives of these women and are carried away by the spectacle. Big, small cinema and definitely worth seeing.

