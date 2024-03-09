There are more Koenigseggs spotted in the Netherlands than you think!

You probably won't have noticed: there is finally a Koenigsegg on a Dutch license plate again. That license plate was not quite perfect, but otherwise this is of course very cool. It is only the second Koenigsegg ever on a Dutch license plate.

The chance of spotting a Koenigsegg on Dutch soil is therefore quite small, but several have been spotted over the years. In fact, we were able to make a list of 10 different Koenigseggs. Even more have been photographed at Dutch events, but we will limit ourselves to the cars that have been spotted in the wild.

Koenigsegg CC8S

Spotter: @KrimpenGespot

We start with the very first Koenigsegg that ever set foot in the Netherlands: the CC8S on a Dutch license plate. The CC8S was Koenigsegg's first production model, with a 664 hp twin-turbo V8. Only six (!) were built, so this is without a doubt one of the most special cars that has ever been on a Dutch license plate. Unfortunately it was exported in 2017.

Koenigsegg Agera R

Spotter: @matk20

This beautiful cherry red Koenigsegg was spotted in Groningen in 2016. The car was in the Netherlands on the occasion of Supercar Sunday. The Agera R is the faster version of the Agera, which produces 1,115 hp with E85. As early petrolheads may remember, the Agera R was presented at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show with a ski box on the roof.

Koenigsegg Agera R(S)

Spotter: @matk20

A Koenigsegg is always special, but this copy – also spotted in Groningen – is even more special. This is a prototype that has undergone several metamorphoses. It was first a 'normal' Agera, then an Agera R and after a crash on the Nordschleife this car got the looks of an Agera RS.

Koenigsegg Agera RS1 & Agera RS Dragons

Spotter: @kannito

@kannito managed to kill two birds with one stone in 2017: he spotted this duo at Schiphol, who were on their way to Monterey Car Week. The white Koenigsegg is a well-known appearance on social media: this is the unique Agera RS1 @whitesse. The other car is the Agera RS 'Draken', which is completely made of naked carbon.

Koenigsegg Agera RS ML

Spotter: @matk20

One of the most striking Koenigseggs is the bright yellow Agera RS 'ML'. Those last two letters are probably the owner's initials. Hypercar owners simply like it when their car has a unique name. This car was also spotted in Groningen. That is the place to be is if you want to spot a Koenigsegg in the Netherlands.

Koenigsegg Agera R

Spotter: @bartsmid

This is another Agera R, but this one is a bit different from the red Agera R from earlier. This is the 2013 version, which has more power (1,155 hp on E85 instead of 1,130 hp) and slightly different aerodynamics. This Agera R was spotted in – you'd never guess – Groningen.

Koenigsegg CCXR

Spotter: @bartsmid

This list is mainly dominated by Ageras, but we also have an old school Koenigsegg for variety: a CCXR. The CCX was the first Koenigsegg with an engine that was completely developed in-house. The CCXR was the version that could also run on E85. This resulted in a power of 1,032 hp, instead of the standard 817 hp.

Koenigsegg Regera

Spotter: @bartsmid

The Regera is a recent Koenigsegg, which is easily recognized by its long tail. The Regera was Koenigsegg's first hybrid. In addition to a 5.0 liter twin-turbo V8, this car has three electric motors. Together these deliver 1,500 hp, or 1,781 hp on E85. What also makes the Regera special is the fact that this hypercar only has one gear.

Koenigsegg CC850

Spotter: @justaweelchairguy

A car that has not yet been spotted in the wild anywhere in the world, except in the Netherlands: the Koenigsegg CC850. On the way to Goodwood, the car was transhipped in the Netherlands and @justawheelchairguy was in the right place at the right time. The CC850 was unveiled in 2022 and is a tribute to the CC8S. Just like the Regera, this Koenigsegg also has a very special gearbox: an automatic that can also be operated as a manual gearbox.

These were the Koenigseggs that have been spotted in the Netherlands to date. We hope to soon be able to add the brand new Jesko with a Dutch license plate. If you spot it you know where to go with the photos: op Autoblog Spots!

