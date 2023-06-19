In the suburbs detained three men who planned to sell 10 kilograms of drugs

In Korolyov near Moscow, three men aged 23 to 27 were detained with drugs. This is reported Telegram-SHOT channel.

According to the channel, law enforcement officers caught the defendants in the entrance. They confiscated 163 bundles of prohibited substances. It turned out that the comrades had set up a hangout in a rented apartment on Pionerskaya Street. More bundles were found in the dwelling. In total, the security forces found 10 kilograms of drugs.

Substances sent for examination. It turned out that the bundles contained mephedrone, methamphetamine, methadone and methylephedron. The detainees were going to sell drugs through bookmarks.

On the fact of the incident, a case was initiated under Article 228 (“Illegal acquisition, storage, transportation, manufacture, processing of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Now the accomplices face up to 20 years in prison.