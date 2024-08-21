Mogadishu (Union)

Somali police said yesterday that 10 people, including seven security personnel, two civilians and a suicide bomber, were killed when a car bomb exploded at a checkpoint in Mogadishu. A police spokesman said that security personnel tried to stop the car as it approached the checkpoint at high speed.

The terrorist group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack. Police said another attack in the same area was foiled shortly afterwards. Security forces found a car loaded with explosives and, acting on a tip-off, carried out a controlled explosion, police said.

Earlier this week, a remotely detonated bomb killed 11 people in a restaurant in Mogadishu.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for all of these attacks.