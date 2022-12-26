Burkina Faso’s government said in a statement on Monday that at least 10 people were killed and five injured when a landmine exploded on a commuter bus in the east of the country at Christmas.
The bus was on its way from the commercial town of Fada N’Gourma, about 220 km from the capital Ouagadougou, and was heading to the town of Kanchari, close to the border with Niger.
No one claimed responsibility, but the attack took place in an area where the government is fighting insurgents linked to al Qaeda in North Africa and fighters from the Islamic State group.
#killed #passenger #bus #explosion #Burkina #Faso
