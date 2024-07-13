From the editorial team with Estadão Conteúdoi From the editorial team with Estadão Conteúdo https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-estadao-conteudo/ 07/13/2024 – 15:00

The Chamber of Deputies has approved the first draft of the tax reform regulation. The text, which changes the taxation of everyday items, now goes to the Senate for analysis.

The approved project included a lock for the new Value Added Tax (VAT) rate, which should not exceed 26.5%, and expanded the basic food basket with zero tax and the scope of the mechanism for refunding part of the taxes (“cashback”), and also reduced the rate for a series of medicines.

The text included coal in the list of products subject to the Selective Tax, the so-called “sin tax”, which will be levied on items considered harmful to health and the environment. On the other hand, it left weapons out and set a 0.25% rate for all extracted mineral goods.

The new taxes – IBS, CBS and IS (see below) – will replace five currently in force, after a transition period that will begin in 2025, with a new stage in 2027, then 2029 and then in 2033, when the new tax system will come into full force.

See below the main changes made by the deputies:

1. Basic food basket

Meat was included in the basic food basket with zero tax, after pressure from the food sector, the agribusiness bloc and the defense of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva himself. The inclusion of meat in the basic food basket had been the main challenge of the regulation.

The deputies approved an amendment by deputy Rodolfo Nogueira (PL-MS) that included meat, fish, cheese and salt in the list of foods with a zero IBS and CBS rate.

2. Reduced tax rate

In the main text, the rapporteur had already removed salmon and tuna from the “full” VAT rate. These items were moved to the group with a 60% discount compared to the standard rate. Sliced ​​bread and tomato paste were also included in the reduced rate – previously, they were charged in full. Another request from the ruralists that was met was the inclusion of nine items in the category of agricultural and aquaculture inputs, which also have a 60% VAT reduction.

The text also authorizes companies to take credit for collective health plans provided for in the agreement, which was previously prohibited by the Treasury proposal. The deputies also included health plans for domestic animals, pets, with a 30% reduced rate.

3. Medications

For medicines, a 60% tax rate reduction was granted for all those registered with Anvisa or produced by compounding pharmacies. Previously, these medicines were divided between a 60% discount and a full tax rate. Another part of the medicines will have a full exemption – this has not changed. The rapporteur also considered the demand from the women’s caucus and included the IUD (Intrauterine Device, a contraceptive method) and condoms in the list of medical devices with a 60% VAT reduction.

In addition, the deputies eliminated the tax rate for products related to menstrual health care, such as sanitary pads – the bill submitted by the government only provided for a 60% reduction in the tax. Viagra (sildenafil citrate), used to treat erectile dysfunction and pulmonary hypertension, was removed from the list of exemptions and moved to the reduced tax rate, with a 60% discount.

4. Lock for VAT

Given the fear of an increase in the standard tax rate, the deputies included a cap in the text to prevent the VAT charge from exceeding 26.5%, as initially projected by the economic team. The cap would come into effect in 2033, after the transition period of the tax reform, which begins in 2026. If the rate exceeds the limit, the government will be required to formulate, together with the IBS Management Committee, a complementary bill with measures to reduce the tax burden.

5. ‘Sin Tax’

The text approved by the Chamber included coal in the list of products subject to the Selective Tax, the so-called “sin tax”, which will be levied on items considered harmful to health and the environment. On the other hand, the text creates a 0.25% cap on the Selective tax rate that will be levied on extracted mineral goods, such as oil, iron ore and natural gas.

Gambling, both physical and digital (such as sports betting), as well as electric vehicles, were also included. The “sin tax” will also apply to combustion and hybrid cars, aircraft, boats, cigarettes, alcoholic and sugary drinks.

In last-minute negotiations, beer manufacturers managed to increase the progressiveness of the Selective Tax according to alcohol content. This is a victory for breweries over distillate producers. The text approved by the Chamber of Deputies provides that the percentage rate may also be differentiated by product category and be progressive due to alcohol content – ​​as was already foreseen for the fixed rate.

6. ‘Cashback’

The text expanded the “cashback” – a system of refunding part of the tax paid to low-income individuals. The proposal increases the return of CBS (the VAT under the jurisdiction of the Union) from 50% to 100% in operations involving the supply of electricity, water, sewage and piped natural gas, and provides for 20% in other cases. For IBS, the cashback will be 20%.

According to the text, the IBS and CBS will be returned to families with a per capita income of up to half the minimum wage and those registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico). An ordinary law will define how the program will operate.

7. Car manufacturers

The extra benefit granted to automakers based in the Northeast Region was softened in the version approved by the Chamber. According to the agreement, the presumed credit (to be deducted from the automobile tax) for automakers based in the Northeast will be 11.60%, and no longer 14.5%, as predicted in the initial opinion of the deputies.

8. ‘Nanoentrepreneur’

The bill approved by the deputies creates the figure of the “nanoentrepreneur”, who will receive different treatment compared to the Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI). The text establishes that the nanoentrepreneur is someone who has an annual income of less than R$40.5 thousand. Anyone who meets this criterion will not be a contributor to the IBS and CBS, unless they choose to do so, and will not need to pay into Social Security.

Currently, the entrepreneurs with the lowest revenue volume are individual microentrepreneurs (MEI), who earn up to R$81,000 per year and contribute to Social Security. Therefore, the revenue volume to define a nanoentrepreneur is equivalent to half that of an MEI.

+ See the list of professionals in the health and education sectors who will have their taxes reduced

9. Bars and restaurants

The Chamber of Deputies responded to requests from the bar and restaurant sector and changed the rules for this specific regime. The new version of the text provides that establishments will be able to appropriate VAT credits on their purchases, which will be used to reduce future taxes.

10. Credit refund

The Chamber’s text reduced the deadline for refunding credits to companies that are unable to deduct all the tax accumulated throughout the production chain from 60 to 30 days.