Dina Johnny (Dubai) – The Ministry of Education has circulated a regulation for government school administrations on how to deal with hacking cases during direct distance learning classes, which are broadcast through the “TIMES” program.

The ministry explained that it often receives complaints and reports from schools about cases of simultaneous classroom breach, pointing out that any person from inside or outside the Ministry of Education does not have any authority to enter study groups unless the link is provided to him by a member of the class group of students.

The Ministry of Education directed the implementation of the regulation for managing students’ behavior in distance learning, the provisions it contains for violations and how to deal with them.

The regulation on dealing with breaches included 10 items, the first of which stresses the need not to publish links to classes and classes in “Teams” on social media platforms for students, which results in anyone entering during the classroom, and educating students not to share their information with others.

She called on teachers to make sure that the names of the groups on “Teams” always start with the school number, as they are on the system. She pointed out that the school administration should ensure and verify that all students are registered as “members” in the group and not as “owners”, who are entitled to add or delete any member.

As for uploading files and creating folders, the teacher should use the smart learning portal and not the “TEAMS” app. As for registering classes and meetings, they are kept for viewing for 20 days after registration. The Ministry called on the departments to follow the instructions and directives of the distance learning initiative issued by the Students Behavior Department, and to communicate with the Information Security Team in the event that the school and students are exposed to any threat or electronic blackmail.

In the Student Behavior Management Regulation, the misuse of the powers available through the approved education programs falls within the minor behavioral offenses, and 4 students ’behavior scores are deducted. As for removing the teacher or students from the group and obstructing the course of the lesson, it falls into the behavioral offenses of moderate severity, and the student is awarded eight marks. The ministry classified giving personal information about students or teachers, including account data and e-mail, in the category of serious behavioral offenses, so that 12 out of 100 behavior scores were deducted for students.

Violation of the terms under “serious” or “very serious” violations may lead to procedures ranging from withdrawing the user’s right to access the system, monitoring usage, or conducting a retroactive investigation of the service use, or both.