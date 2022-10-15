The Higher Education Adviser and Director of the Academic Accreditation Commission at the Ministry of Education, Dr. Muhammad Yousef Baniyas, revealed that 10 international universities have recently applied to the commission to obtain licenses to work in the UAE. Evaluation and review.

Bani Yas told “Emirates Today”: “There are international universities within the country that have approvals in free zones, and these universities have recently applied to obtain an institutional license in the state and approve their academic programs, including Indian universities such as Amity University, and French universities such as Normandy University and Paris 2 University, and British, such as Harriot-Watt University.

He stressed that the current trend is to focus on attracting international universities, so that the Emirates will be a headquarters for the quality of higher education and students, whether citizens, residents, or those coming from abroad to study in the UAE, adding: “We encourage high-ranking international universities, which are among the best 400 universities at the level of The world, which has obtained international accreditation, to open a headquarters in the UAE.

He explained that the ministry will facilitate procedures for high-ranking international universities to obtain institutional licensing, according to the new standards. It takes between 18 months and two years, according to what is universally accepted. Currently, the Academic Accreditation Commission is working to ensure that the procedures do not take more than nine months, and this has not happened with any accreditation body in the world.

On attracting Arab universities to work in the country, Baniyas said: “We welcome any Arab university to apply for a license to work in the UAE, and to offer its scientific specializations, and we encourage that provided that it is of a high international rating, so that it is among the best 400 universities in the world.” In the Arab countries, we have a large number of universities that entered the world rankings, whether in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Jordan and others. The aim of requiring the world rankings of universities to obtain a license in the UAE is to serve students, whether citizens or residents, in addition to attracting international students.

On the other hand, Baniyas clarified that the Commission takes into account two important axes when evaluating any higher education facility: the criteria related to institutional licensing (institutional accreditation) for universities, and the criteria related to the accreditation of various programs (programme accreditation).

Priority specialties

The Higher Education Adviser and Director of the Academic Accreditation Commission at the Ministry of Education, Dr. Muhammad Yousef Baniyas, said: “We encourage universities to offer modern specializations that serve the labor market, and we have informed universities that there are specializations that have priority, and they are the disciplines that the state needs, whether in the fields of science and technology, or fields Health, such as laboratories, diagnostics, nursing, accounting specialties, and specializations related to the economy and tourism, and this is what we are working on during the current period, which is encouraging universities to new specialties that serve the labor market, whether health, science, technology or commercial.”