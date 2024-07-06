Home page World

From: Nina Dressler

The 10 best and cheapest European beaches in 2024 – and one of them is in Germany © Nina Dreßler/ Microsoft Designer (AI-generated)

July is the peak travel season in many federal states. Here you will find the best and cheapest beach destinations for the holiday season.

Many Germans are drawn to the seaside every year in the summer months. To find out which European beaches won’t break the travel budget, the comparison portal Omio 75 of the most popular travel destinations compared. The Omio ranking takes into account beach essentials from the rental of a beach lounger or a beach chair to the price of a scoop of ice cream. You don’t even have to leave the country to get to one of the top beaches.

10. Jastarnia Beach

Why not go to the Polish Baltic Sea? You can also discover real dream beaches in Poland – like the one at Plaża Jastarnia. This beach, popular with windsurfers and kitesurfers, is located in the small seaside resort of the same name on the Hel Peninsula and offers crystal blue water and wild dunes. Picturesque descents lead through the pine forest to the Baltic Sea beach.

Of course, the perfect Baltic Sea feeling can only be found in a beach chair: for 50 zloty, or around 12 euros. For the equivalent of 2.11 euros, you can sweeten your day at the beach with a scoop of ice cream. Beach bars line the beach, which is why things are really happening in the evenings in August. In Jastarnia, you can buy beer for 3.50 euros. A glass of Aperol Spritz costs the equivalent of around 5.70 euros, and a bottle of water costs 0.53 euros.

9. Nida Beach

Thomas Mann was already taken with the Curonian Spit and built himself a summer house in Nida. Like everywhere on the Curonian Spit, the beach area in Nida is not on the lagoon, but on the Baltic Sea side. The long walk from the holiday resort of Nida to the beach is worth every kilometer. Because once you arrive, a virtually endless and wonderfully sandy beach awaits you. If the walk is too long for someone, you can rent bicycles in Nida. There are also bars and restaurants on the paths to the beach. On average, people in Lithuania paid around 4.50 euros for half a beer in 2024. In supermarkets, it is much cheaper at 1.41 euros. For a 1.5-liter bottle, you can expect to pay around 0.82 euros. So it is worth making the journey with extra luggage.

8. Beach of San Vito lo Capo

Beach holidays in Italy usually have something bizarre to offer. Often it is also due to the parasol rental companies and the fact that you pay more for the first and second row on the beach. Unfortunately, this is also the case at Spiaggia San Vito lo Capo in Sicily. For 15 euros a day you can rent two loungers and a parasol. The beach can fill up quickly, so it’s worth getting there early. There are shops, cafés and restaurants just a few minutes’ walk away. Gelato can sweeten the day at the beach for as little as 2.20 euros per scoop. A bottle of water for the day at the beach can be bought in local shops for as little as 33 cents. According to the comparison portal Omio, beer is available from as little as 5.00 euros and a spritz for 7.00 euros.

7. Dhermi Beach

The Kala Festival takes place on the beach once in June for a week. The organizers’ goal: a fantastic combination of music festival and beach holiday. The extensive pebble beach of Dhërmi Beach in Albania makes this possible. For the equivalent of 15 euros, two loungers and a parasol can be rented on the beach. There are several hotels, cafes and beach bars nearby that invite you to enjoy a cool nightcap. There are also smaller shops near the beach. On average across the country, half a beer costs 225 lek, or around 2.24 euros. A bottle of water usually costs around 60 lek, or 60 cents.

6. Warnemünde Beach

Even in the GDR era, Warnemünde was one of the most popular holiday resorts on the East German coast. Incidentally, the 14 km long beach in Warnemünde is the widest sandy beach on the German Baltic Sea. For €14.00 you can relax in a beach chair on the beach for the whole day. If you want to experience a particularly GDR feeling while eating, we recommend the Teepott. Warnemünde’s landmark is located at the eastern end of the beach promenade. The building is a listed building because of its curved roof construction.

5. Falésia Beach

Praia da Falésia is one of the most famous beaches in Portugal. Praia da Falésia is located 13 kilometers east of the city of Albufeira and about 32 kilometers west of Faro. It offers 6 km of ochre-colored beach. But that’s not the reason why it’s so breathtakingly beautiful. The beach in the south of the Algarve is known for its red sandstone cliffs covered with pine trees. According to the comparison portal Omio, it costs 10.00 euros per day to rent a sun lounger this year. The comparison portal also found that a scoop of ice cream on the beach costs 2.80. According to the comparison portal, refreshments cost 3.00 euros (half a beer), 4.00 euros (spritz) and 1.28 euros (for a bottle of water).

4. Myrtos Beach

Myrtos Beach is one of the most beautiful and extraordinary beaches in all of Greece. Framed by the huge white, green cliffs and clear, turquoise water, this beach is one of the highlights of the island of Kefalonia. Myrtos Beach was one of the filming locations of Captain Corelli’s Mandolin with Nicolas Cage and Penélope Cruz. You can rent a parasol and two deck chairs for 10 euros a day. There is only a small kiosk on the beach, so pack your own food. The strong waves, however, make this beach not an ideal place for families with small children.

3. Teresitas Beach

Playa de Las Teresitas beach is located in the northeast of the Spanish Canary Island of Tenerife, north of the town of San Andrés. It is about 5 km from the capital Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Its absurd history alone makes it worth a visit. When you stand on the white beach, you can’t really believe it. But the actual sand was made up of pebbles and black volcanic sand. In the 1970s, sand was brought there from the Spanish Western Sahara. A groyne was installed to prevent it from being carried away by the strong currents of the Atlantic. A breakwater also dates from this time, which ensures that a quiet bay is created. The proximity to the Tropic of Capricorn, the effect of the trade winds and an average temperature of 21 degrees Celsius ensure that guests can enjoy Las Teresitas beach all year round.

Tip: It’s best to get to Playa Las Teresitas as early as possible. Then you might be able to get one of the places to lie under the few palm trees. The fact that the beach has the most bizarre stories to tell is also due to the beach kiosks. In 2003, the beach was stripped of its blue flag because the kiosks had drained “grey water”. Since 2018, however, there have been new beach kiosks that take care of your physical well-being: for 2.00 euros you can get a scoop of ice cream, for 7.00 euros an Aperol Spritz. On site you can buy a bottle of water for 0.71 euros or a beer for 4.00 euros.

2. Cleopatra Beach

Cleopatra Beach is located in the center of Alanya on the Turkish Riviera. It is a paradise for beach lovers and sun worshippers. The golden sandy beach stretches for 2 kilometers. It is one of the most popular holiday beaches in Turkey. If you are looking for pure peace and quiet, this busy beach is not for you. However, everyone can find a lounger and parasol – and according to Omio, for the equivalent of €7.50 per day. In addition to perfect bathing conditions and sun loungers to relax on, shops, bars and restaurants await you. According to Omio, you can treat yourself to a scoop of ice cream on the beach for just €0.80, a beer for €2.17 and a spritz for €4.00. A bottle of water is available from the equivalent of €0.43.

1. Las Canteras Beach

The Playa de Las Canteras is located in the northwest of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in the Santa Catalina district. It is simply called Las Canteras or Canteras by the locals. Fun fact: Las Canteras means quarries. The volcanic rock at the southern end of the bay was formerly used as a quarry, for example to produce the building material for the cathedral. Santa Ana in the Vegueta from Palmas Thanks to the mild climate of the Canary Islands, the beach can be used all year round. An offshore reef, the so-called Barraruns parallel to the shore and thus offers protection from the waves of the Atlantic.

For only 3 euros per day you can make yourself comfortable on a sun lounger on the beach. Only in the southern part of the beach is it possible to surf wonderfully: not far from the Alfredo Kraus Auditorium. A promenade runs parallel to the beach with many shops, bars and restaurants. For those with a sweet tooth, a scoop of ice cream costs just €2.10. On site, you can buy half a beer for €3.50 and a bottle of water for €1.02.

