Peterhead, a town of 17 thousand souls in the north east of Scotland: we are in August 2012 and the small Balmoor Stadium has never been so full, almost 5,000 spectators, but there are not many local fans. Almost all of them come from Glasgow, with the bewildered air of those forced into the first of a long series of unexpected trips. They are the fans of Rangers, the legendary Rangers, making their debut in Scottish League Two, fourth series, our Serie D. It is the beginning of a long purgatory following the failure of the club.