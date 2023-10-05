Clinton attributed the growing popularity of the Russian position in the world to the influence of Putin

The policies of Russian President Vladimir Putin have led to the growth of Russian influence in the world, said former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

She believes this result was the result of Putin’s various influence operations aimed at undermining democratic foundations. As Clinton noted, the head of state is trying to win over political leaders to his side. According to her, when people start quoting Russian sources, “it’s 1:0 in Putin’s favor.”

The former secretary of state also assured that the majority of American congressmen are in favor of providing assistance to Ukraine, and the ideological and party-political split simply needs to be overcome.

Americans have begun to view Putin more favorably

Clinton said that the popularity of the Russian leader’s policies is growing in the United States. However, in her opinion, Americans should not support Putin. The former secretary of state also expressed the view that the Russian leadership is “delighted” by the turbulence that is shaking Congress. She explained that such a discord could affect assistance to Ukraine and lead to a cessation of arms supplies.

This assumption was disputed by former US Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter. He did not agree that Putin is to blame for the political split in the States, noting that those who think so “don’t know anything about Russia at all.”

According to him, the Russian leader resolves all issues “collegially”, unlike the American leadership, which insists on its convictions and neglects the interests of the people.

US congressmen are divided on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict

Member of the House of Representatives of the American Congress Marjorie Taylor Greene called for stopping fueling the Ukrainian conflict. She stressed that “peace and freedom of speech should not be a partisan issue.”

Hostilities in Ukraine must end Marjorie Taylor Greenemember of the US House of Representatives

In turn, US President Joe Biden shared his concern about the possible refusal of Congress to help Ukraine. He said he was concerned that divisions among Republicans could harm aid to Kyiv.