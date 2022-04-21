Los Mochis, Sinaloa. After more than 10 hours of femicide of Itzel O21 years old, registered on Wednesday morning in the central neighborhood of El Fuerte, the authorities searched the home to be able to exhume the corpse. And it is that the search warrant arrived minutes before 00:00 this Thursday.

The state investigative police officers, together with experts, entered the house located in Zaragoza between Ángel Flores and Donato Guerra, in the downtown sector, and went to where the half-buried body was.

They worked there for approximately two hours and removed the body of Itzel O, who had bruises and wounds in various parts of her body.

Presumably there is a detainee related to this femicide and it is Hueman N, 33, who was made available to the authority