Ronaldo’s messages came during the press conference in Riyadh, which was attended by the president of Al-Nasr Club, Musli Al Muammar, and the team’s coach, Rudi Garcia, and these are the most prominent of them:
- “I feel happy now. I’m proud to have made such a big decision in my life. I’ve done my job in Europe, won everything and played for the biggest clubs in Europe.”
- Playing in the ranks of Al-Nasr Saudi Arabia is “a new challenge in Asia, and I am glad that Al-Nasr Club gave me this opportunity.”
- “My family supported me when I made my decision, especially my children, may God bless them. They are very happy. The reception yesterday was amazing. We feel happy, and the Saudis were kind to me and my family.”
- “For me, this is a huge opportunity, not only in football, but also to change the mentality of future generations.”
- “I can say that there were a lot of opportunities in Europe, Brazil, Australia, the United States and even Portugal, where many clubs approached me to sign them, but I chose this club for the opportunity given to me to develop football and other aspects of this wonderful country (… )”.
- “This is a good opportunity for change and help thanks to my experience and experience, to help achieve a lot of things, such as encouraging women in football and giving a new look to the country and football here in Saudi Arabia.”
- “I’ve broken a lot of records in the past and I want to break records here too, because I’m a unique player.”
- “I came here to play, win, and participate in the country’s success and culture. I am with Al-Nasr Club, and I want to enjoy football.”
- “I am ready to participate in a match the day after tomorrow (for Al-Nassr), as the coach gave me this opportunity.”
- “I know that the Saudi League is very competitive, and I watched matches in it.”
