Ronaldo’s messages came during the press conference in Riyadh, which was attended by the president of Al-Nasr Club, Musli Al Muammar, and the team’s coach, Rudi Garcia, and these are the most prominent of them:

“I feel happy now. I’m proud to have made such a big decision in my life. I’ve done my job in Europe, won everything and played for the biggest clubs in Europe.”

Playing in the ranks of Al-Nasr Saudi Arabia is “a new challenge in Asia, and I am glad that Al-Nasr Club gave me this opportunity.”

“My family supported me when I made my decision, especially my children, may God bless them. They are very happy. The reception yesterday was amazing. We feel happy, and the Saudis were kind to me and my family.”

“For me, this is a huge opportunity, not only in football, but also to change the mentality of future generations.”