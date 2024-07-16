Owned by Jerónimo Arango, and now a subsidiary of Walmart, Bodega Aurrera is known for offering a wide variety of products, from food and clothing to electronics and appliances. The store stands out for its competitive prices and promotions that allow customers to purchase quality products without affecting their budget. In addition, the store offers a wide variety of products, from food and clothing to electronics and appliances. Mamá Lucha has several brands so that buyers can choose the one that best suits their needs.

With the motto of being The Champion of Low Prices, Bodega Aurrera has an excellent opportunity for those looking to upgrade their television with high-quality models at reduced prices. Here we present 10 Hisense Smart TVs on sale that are worth considering.

Bodega Aurrera offers a variety of Smart TVs in different sizes and specifications to suit all needs and spaces. This is the perfect opportunity to buy a Smart TV without worrying about savings thanks to discounts and payment flexibility.

What are the 10 Hisense Smart TVs that Bodega Aurrera is selling off?

Don’t miss the opportunity to purchase a Hisense Smart TV at Bodega Aurrera with excellent discounts and payment options. Upgrade your home entertainment with the best of technology and quality offered by Hisense.

Hisense 50 Inch Ultra HD 4K TV 50A65KV

◉ Price: $4,990

◉ Payment: Up to 20 months without interest of $249.50

Specifications:

◉ Dolby Vision: Amazing visual clarity

◉ Direct Full Array: Greater contrast and brightness

◉ DTS Virtual: Immersive audio experience

◉ Smooth Motion: Smoother image without blur

◉ 100% Hisense Guarantee for products sold and shipped by Walmart/Bodega Aurrera

◉ Alexa and VIDAA Voice Remote Control

Hisense 55 Inch Ultra HD 4K TV 55A65KV

◉ Price: $5,990

◉ Payment: Up to 20 months without interest of $299.50

Specifications:

◉ Dolby Vision

◉ Direct Full Array

◉ DTS Virtual

◉ Smooth Motion

◉ 100% Hisense Guarantee

Hisense 43 Inch Full HD Smart LED TV 43A4KV

◉ Price: $4,190

◉ Payment: Up to 20 months without interest of $209.50

Specifications:

◉ High definition ideal for rooms

◉ DTS Virtual X surround sound

◉ VIDAA TV

◉ Full Array

◉ Wireless internet connection

Hisense 65 Inch 4K Smart LED TV 65A65KV

◉ Price: $7,990

◉ Payment: Up to 20 months without interest of $399.50

Specifications:

◉ Dolby Vision

◉ Direct Full Array

◉ DTS Virtual

◉ Smooth Motion

◉ 100% Hisense Guarantee

Hisense 70 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 70A6H

◉ Price: $10,990

◉ Payment: Up to 20 months without interest of $549.50

◉ Specifications:

◉ Dolby Vision

◉ Game Mode

◉ DTS Virtual

◉ Google TV operating system

Hisense 75 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 75A6N

◉ Price: $12,990

◉ Payment: Up to 20 months without interest of $649.50

Specifications:

◉ Precision Color

◉ Dolby Vision

◉ 4K AI Upscaler

◉ Game Mode Plus

◉ Smooth Motion

◉ Google TV operating system

Hisense TV 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65A65H Refurbished

◉ Price: $6,490

◉ Payment: Up to 20 months without interest of $324.50

Specifications:

◉ Screen refurbished by Hisense USA

◉ Original packaging and new accessories

◉ 1 year warranty

◉ Google TV

Hisense TV Mod. 43A4KR Smart Full HD Roku

◉ Price: $4,299

◉ Payment: Up to 12 months without interest of $358.25

Specifications:

◉ Roku OS

◉ Full HD

◉ Motion Rate 120 Hz

Hisense TV 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Mini LED 65U6K

◉ Price: $11,999

◉ Payment: Up to 12 months without interest of $999.92

Specifications:

◉ Dolby Vision Atmos

◉ Quantum Dot Color

◉ Hi-View Engine Processor

◉ Google TV

Hisense 85 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 85A7H

◉ Price: $15,990

◉ Payment: Up to 20 months without interest of $799.50

Specifications:

◉ 4K Resolution

◉ Google TV

◉ Dolby Vision

◉ DTS Virtual X

◉ Smooth Motion 120