One of the leading electronics and home goods retailers in Mexico, Bodega Aurrera, presents an extraordinary offer on screens and Smart TVs from the renowned Hisense brand. This opportunity allows consumers to purchase high-quality devices at significantly reduced prices.

It should be noted that this promotion is subject to availability in stores Aurrera Winery and may vary depending on location. Interested parties are encouraged to visit their local store to take advantage of these deals before they are sold out.

With these options, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment experience with a top quality screen of the Hisense brand, backed by the reliability and support of Bodega Aurrera.

We detail some of the standout offerings that make Bodega Aurrera worth visiting for an upgrade in home entertainment technology.

1. SMART TV Hisense 65A65K 65″ UHD 4K GOOGLE TV VOICE CONTROL

Regular price: $11,999.00

Offer price: $10,499.00

2. SMART TV 50 Inch Hisense 50A65H

Regular price: $7,539.00

Offer price: $5,799.00

3. Hisense 50 Inch ULED 4K Smart TV 50U60H

Regular price: $11,399.00

Offer price: $7,490.00

4. TV Hisense 32 Inch HD Smart TV LED 32A4GR

Regular price: $5,399.00

Offer price: $2,990.00

5. Hisense TV 43 Inch Full HD Smart LED TV 43A4KV

Regular price: $7,699.00

Offer price: $4,790.00

6. Hisense 50 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV LED 50A6KV

Regular price: $9,999.00

Offer price: $5,990.00

7. Screen Smart TV 58 inches HISENSE Ultra HD 4K LED Roku TV

Regular price: $8,449.00

Offer price: $6,499.00

8. Smart TV Hisense 55” 4K UHD Google TV HDR Hisense 55A65H

Regular price: $9,099.00

Offer price: $6,999.00

9. Hisense 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55A6KV

Regular price: $11,399.00

Offer price: $6,990.00

10. Hisense 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65A6KV

Regular price: $16,999.00

Offer price: $9,990.00

These offers represent an exceptional opportunity for lovers of technology and home entertainment. Hisense TVs are known for their picture quality, advanced smart features, and reliable performance. Now, with the discounted prices at Bodega Aurrera, consumers can access high-definition screens and large Smart TVs at a significantly lower cost.

Is it worth buying the Hisense brand?

Hisense, is a brand that has conquered the consumer electronics market globally, has its roots in China, a country known for its growth in the technology industry. Founded in 1969 in the city of Qingdao, the company began as a state-owned factory that focused on the production of radios.

Hisense is known for offering TVs with great features at competitive pricesmaking it an attractive option for consumers seeking a balance between quality and affordability.

Additionally, Hisense is a recommended brand for its reputation for reliability and durability. Their products, including televisions, are praised for their consistent performance and the picture quality they offer. With decades of experience and a focus on consumer satisfaction, Hisense has earned its place among the most respected and recommended electronics brands globally.

Bodega Aurrera sells Hisense as a competitor for big brands

In Bodega Aurrera, Hisense competes directly with leading brands in the electronics industry consumer products, among which Samsung, LG and Sony stand out. In the television and home appliance market, these brands are formidable competitors that also offer high-quality products and advanced technology.

Hisense has managed to stand out in this competitive landscape thanks to its focus on offering devices with excellent value for money, allowing it to attract consumers looking for high-quality performance at more affordable prices. Competition with these leading brands drives innovation and benefits consumers by offering a variety of high-quality options in the consumer electronics market.