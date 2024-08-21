Home World

From: Nina Dressler

Press Split

Germany off the beaten track: 10 hidden gems © IMAGO / Kickner & IMAGO / Depositphotos & IMAGO / Karina Hessland (montage)

Do you want to finally get away from the crowds when you travel? Germany’s unknown gems are just waiting to be explored.

Berlin – Sure, you know about Cologne Cathedral and Munich’s Oktoberfest. But have you ever heard of these real insider tips? Because away from the tourist hotspots there are numerous places that are still waiting to be discovered. Pack your bags, grab your camera and get ready to explore these hidden gems!

Nature and culture away from the tourist crowds

Sometimes you may dream of an idyllic place for the perfect holiday in Germany, but the reality is often different: traffic jams, overcrowded sights and the constant throng of tourists. But they still exist – the hidden gems that make you wonder why no streams of tourists have arrived here yet.

These places offer more than just peace and nature; some surprise with unique attractions that cannot be found anywhere else. There is also a lot to discover for culture fans: between charming old buildings there are often fascinating museums and cultural highlights that are just waiting to be explored.

Let yourself be inspired by the diversity and authenticity and experience Germany from its unknown side.

10 hidden gems in Germany off the beaten track View photo gallery

Which of these gems have you already explored? Or are you even lucky enough to live in one of these places? Let us know!

Are you looking for more alternative travel tips? Then take a look at these articles here: