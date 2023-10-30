100 universities from more than 20 countries around the world are participating in the “Najah Abu Dhabi” exhibition, which was opened by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, yesterday, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), and its activities will continue until tomorrow, November 1.

The exhibition witnessed a large turnout of students to learn about the university majors offered, especially sustainability sciences.

In detail, during the Najah exhibition, academic advisors, Iyad Freiha, Rami Sadoun, Yvette Khalil, and Mahmoud Murtaji, confirmed the increased interest of students in enrolling in environmental and sustainability majors, attributing this to the great interest during the recent period in sustainability, in addition to the fact that the Conference of the Parties (COP28) increased The interest and passion of students for these specializations and their great future in the local and global labor market.

They pointed out that many universities have offered university majors related to preserving the environment and various natural resources, which has become called “green majors,” as these majors have become more common than before, pointing out that there are many factors that influence making such a decision, the first of which is the desire. And passion, then the need of the current labor market, and the country in which the student plans to reside and work.

The specializations offered that captured the interest of students and focused their questions on their content, the courses that are studied within these programs, and the jobs that they can work in if they study them, included environmental health sciences, engineering sciences specialization, environmental law, environmental design, environmental design or architecture, and fashion design. , specialization in food science, specialization in environmental sciences, and urban planning, in addition to the specialization in entrepreneurship, as the specialization provides qualifications for graduates to establish commercial projects that take into account environmental conditions.

Zayed University confirmed that its participation in the Najah exhibition came after achieving a record number in the current semester, as the number of students enrolled at the university increased by more than double the number compared to the fall semester in 2022. Noting that the sustainability program is one of the most prominent programs that recorded remarkable growth, The number of students registered in the program reached 140%, as a result of the increasing trend towards concern for the environment in the country, especially with the approaching COP28 conference, and the College of Arts and Creative Industries recorded a three-fold increase in the number of students registered compared to the fall 2022 semester.

The university indicated that students will be able to choose between four “interdisciplinary” programs (Business Transformation, Computing Systems, Social Innovation, and Sustainability) to obtain new academic degrees aimed at giving them a broader range of theoretical and applied sciences to accommodate their chosen specializations in a way that guarantees them the necessary skills. To enter the labor market and advance their careers after graduation, it is taught using multiple innovative learning techniques.

The United Arab Emirates University, through its pavilion at the exhibition, reviewed the specialized, scientific and academic programs and introduced students to them, and the modern specializations that were recently introduced for bachelor’s and postgraduate studies, noting that the Master of Business Administration program is the newest and first of its kind in the UAE, and the program Develop three essential skills to meet future business challenges: strategic thinking and foresight to promote and maintain sustainable businesses, financial acumen to prioritize investments and growth for viable enterprises, and most importantly, leadership skills by becoming a team coach and motivating and empowering employees. The program also includes an international study trip to expand the students’ experience towards various best business practices.

For its part, Abu Dhabi University showcased, during its pavilion at the Najah exhibition, the various academic programs it provides to undergraduate and graduate students, including the five new bachelor’s degrees offered by the College of Business Administration, which are specifically designed to enable students to develop, succeed, and be fully prepared to practice their future professions, as well as accredited programs. Such as Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Finance, FinTech, Accounting, Human Resource Management and Digital Marketing Communications. These programs focus on technology, data management, and sustainability, in addition to critical thinking, problem solving, emotional intelligence, and entrepreneurship.

Khalifa University

Khalifa University reviewed its new academic programs in the doctoral and master’s degrees, in addition to all its research programs, during the Najah Abu Dhabi exhibition, the most prominent of which are the academic programs that contribute to sustainability, which include courses in urban design for sustainability: theory and application, environmental geology, sustainable construction of buildings, energy electronics, and voltage analysis. Electrical overload and transient charges in electric power systems and photovoltaic technologies, which include materials, devices, systems, solar thermal analysis, design, testing, remote environmental sensing operations, satellite imaging, and modeling and tuning of electricity systems, noting that these courses and programs do not depend only on education, but also aim to establish A culture of sustainability in all aspects of life.

The university affirmed its commitment to continuously contribute to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through many initiatives on and off campus in areas including sustainability, clean energy, advanced fossil fuel technologies, water and the environment.