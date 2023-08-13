Diego Simeone He is an institution at Atlético de Madrid in Spain: on December 22, 2011, he put on the coach’s suit when the “Colchonero” was just six points from relegation, but he knew how to reverse the situation and even became champion of the eyes of the powerful Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.
What were the best moments of “Cholo” at the Madrid club? We go over it.
He arrived and in just six months he already lifted a title: Atlético de Madrid won the 2012 UEFA Europa League in Bucharest after beating Marcelo Bielsa’s Athletic Club Bilbao in the final. The figure was the Colombian Radamel Falcao García.
Chelsea had just won the Champions League but Atleti didn’t care: they crushed the English team 4-1. Hat hat trick for Falcao, intractable, and the rest for Miranda.
Atlético won the Copa del Rey against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu itself. Miranda scored again, to make it 2-1 that ended a 14-year streak without Mattresses victories in that derby.
He won La Liga again, which he hadn’t been given since 95/96. With a draw against FCB at the Camp Nou it was enough for him, and that’s how it was. It was in 2013/14, with that 1-1 with a goal from the Uruguayan Diego Godín.
He almost did the heroic thing in the 2014 UEFA Champions League. Atlético Madrid was seconds away from eternal glory. A header from Sergio Ramos made it 1-1 in stoppage time and sent the definition to extra time, where RM won 4-1.
Although it is not the same as the Champions League, Atlético de Madrid won the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid. A 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabéu thanks to a goal by Raúl García and a 1-0 victory at the Vicente Calderón thanks to a goal by Croatian Mario Mandzukic
Another UEFA Champions League that narrowly escaped, again against Real Madrid. It was at the end of the 2015/16 season, in Milan, where Merengue won on penalties.
In the 2017/18 season, they won the UEFA Europa League again after defeating Olympique de Marseille 3-0 in the final with two goals from Antoine Griezmann and the other from Gabi, the captain.
Atlético won the European Super Cup against Real Madrid in Tallinn: 4-2 with goals from Koke, Saúl and a brace from Diego Costa.
Once again he stood up against RM and FCB, winning La Liga 2020/21. The celebration took place in Valladolid after the 2-1 victory with goals from Correa and the endless Luis Suárez.
#great #moments #Simeone #Era #Atlético #Madrid
Leave a Reply