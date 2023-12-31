Cougars It is perhaps the team whose greatness is most questioned, due to the poor results obtained in recent years. The last time they made the Olympic round was in the 2011 Clausura tournament. Since then, brilliant soccer players have paraded through the halls of Ciudad Universitaria; None of them have achieved the desired championship.
The Argentine naturalized Mexican soccer player Ariel Nahuelpán came to Mexican soccer to play with the UNAM Pumas in 2013. Expectations were high, but he never managed to establish himself with only university students and only managed to score twice. In 2014 he abandoned the felines. He signed for Tigre from Argentina and quickly returned to Mexico to play with the Tuzos del Pahuca, with whom he was able to do things well and even became champion in 2016.
And Puebla was the team with which Matías Alustiza managed to shine, his last team in Mexico was the UNAM Pumas, with whom he was from 2017 to 2019, scoring a total of fourteen goals. He also could not make the Olympic tour with the university squad,
Emanuel: 'Tito' Villa, was an indisputable figure with the Blue Cross' Celeste Machine. A lot was expected of him when he signed for Pumas in the 2012 Apertura, but he only played fourteen games and scored two goals. He then signed for Tigres, where he recovered his level, debuting with three goals. Although later the injuries did not let him rest and he ended up retiring in the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro.
The current Rayados de Monterrey footballer debuted with the Pumas in 2014 and left the team in 2018. He was one of the most constant elements in the university squad but never managed to win the title with the feline squad. The closest he came was in 2015, when they lost the final against Tigres.
The case of Héctor Moreno is different. He debuted in 2005 with the Pumas and in 2008 he traveled to the old continent to have a successful career in European football, becoming champion in the Netherlands with two different teams. In 2021 he returned to Mexico to play for Rayados. He is remembered fondly, although he was never able to be a champion with the university students.
He was one of the most consistent players in the previous tournament. However, in this transfer market, Gabriel: the 'Toro' Fernández made valid a proposal from the Blue Cross Blue Machine, leaving behind his time at UNAM without ever tasting the honeys of the championship.
The Paraguayan striker undoubtedly enters the top 5 of the best center forwards who have worn the Pumas shirt in recent years. He filled the university attack with certainty, and although he left the team without giving them the desired eighth star, he is remembered with appreciation for the good 'Cocoliso'.
His dedication and commitment even made him captain of the team. Juan Pablo Vigon was a key player in that semifinal against Cruz Azul, scoring the fourth goal in Ciudad Universitaria that gave them a place in the final against León. Unfortunately they lost it and Juan Pablo left Pumas without being able to make the Olympic return.
His departure was already practically predicted, even from the start of the Apertura 2023 tournament. Antonio: the 'Turk' Mohamed never seemed to trust Juan Ignacio Dinenno completely, he always opted for Gabriel: the 'Bull' Fernández. Ironically, today neither 'Turco', nor Gabriel nor Juan Ignacio are with the Pumas anymore. A player very loved by the fans, even though he did not win the title either.
The Argentine soccer player came very close to achieving a historic comeback against the Tigres, in the final of the 2015 Apertura tournament, when they fell in a penalty shootout. For the following campaign he was presented as a reinforcement of the Monterrey squad, and although he did very well in Nuevo León, Pumas fans will always feel a little bit of him. However, like all the others, Ishmael could not give them the eighth star either.
#great #footballers #left #Pumas #winning #championship
