Throughout history, Real Madrid has had hundreds of footballers and most of them have been elite players where it is expected that they can stand out in the biggest club in history, however, not all players have the fortune. to shine individually in a club with the demands of the club that has won 14 UEFA Champions League trophies.
Thus, in the following list we mention 10 great footballers who have failed during their time with the merengue team due to the expectations that were expected of them.
The central defender left good performances in his native Argentina with Boca and later in the Rome to such a degree that Florentino Perez He noticed him and signed him, but in one season with the Merengue team he failed to respond and later he spent 9 seasons at Inter where he won major trophies.
The multifunctional English attacker was the last galactic of Florentino Perez, won the Ballon d'Or with Liverpool at an early age. In 2003, Real Madrid signed him and he only spent one year in Spain to return to the Premier League with Newcastle.
But it didn't go well for him at all between his poor performance and injuries that did not allow him to be that incredible player he was at Liverpool. He never found the level that he showed with the Reds.
The best '9' in the history of football, the 'Freak'He was not able to shine as he would have wanted in the merengue team due to the injuries that affected his knee.
While it is true that he left goals and good moments as a Madrid player, it is not equal to what he did in the past with Barcelona and Inter.
In four and a half years he scored 103 goals and gave 35 assists, winning five trophies with the team, but no Champions League.
The historic Brazilian midfielder, world champion and 2007 Ballon d'Or, arrived at Madrid after his extraordinary time at AC Milan. However, in four seasons in Spain, injuries did not allow him to give his full potential and although he had good moments, he did not achieve that high point that everyone expected for the level of signing that it was after having invested 67 million euros in 2009.
She arrived in Spain as a young promise of Saints from Brazil, the multifunctional left winger was signed by 24 million euros in 2005, but after three seasons the board was able to resell it for almost double to Manchester City.
He is currently one of the best full-backs in the world, but during his stay with the white team he passed without pain or glory.
A youth player from Atlético de Madrid, Madrid signed him 24 million eurosbut he only spent one season in the team, he spent one more at Real Sociedad and was finally sold to AC Milan, where the Frenchman has established himself as one of the best left backs in the world.
The versatile 25-year-old Norwegian captain of Arsenal was signed by Real Madrid in 2015 at the age of 16. His signing went around the world, but after transitions in the Real Madrid Castillathe first team and four loans, finally the Gunners acquired his services permanently.
In the end, he only played 11 games with the merengue first team and is currently indispensable in the team. Arteta.
Florentino Perez pay 75 million euros for him after his great performance in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with Colombia.
He played 125 games, scored 37 goals and gave 42 assists in three years, with Carlo Ancelotti had the opportunity, but with the arrival of Zidane He lost prominence on the bench and was sent on loan to Bayern Munich. Two years later he returned, but a few months later he obtained his freedom and signed with Everton to meet again Carletto.
The Serbian striker had a great time in the Eintracht Frankfurt after 93 games, 40 goals and 10 assists, before Madrid signed him for 63 million euros.
But in two seasons he did not have the necessary opportunities and only played 51 games where he scored three goals and gave five assists.
After his departure in 2021, he spent a semester on loan again in Frankfurtthen a campaign in Fiorentina and is currently with AC Milan.
The historic Belgian footballer can easily be considered the worst signing in the entire history of football in terms of quality-price and Real Madrid signed him in response to the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in exchange of 115 million euros.
To be honest, it was not a bad decision, no one expected his performance at the Merengue club to be so deplorable, after the exquisite level of play shown at Chelsea, unfortunately injuries did not leave him alone in his four seasons in Spain at such degree that at the end of his contract he retired.
In four years, with what he cost and the money he earned, he only played 76 games, scored seven goals and gave 12 assists, quite poor numbers for everything the team invested in him.
