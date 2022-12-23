Every year around this time the media is filled with film recommendations with which to dream of a time of love and tenderness and perhaps also of pain or longing. However, we (almost) always go to the same titles, the best or simply the most popular, currently installed on the contemporary Christmas podium. Stories that the vast majority of the public already knows and has enjoyed with punctuality and perseverance ad nauseam: How beautiful it is to live!, Placido, The big family, Nightmare before Christmas, Die Hard, Gremlins, Love actually, The holiday (Vacations), Home alone, Peter’s friends and a few more. Now, along with them, not a few films that can be claimed as unbeatable for the end of the year tend to be left out of the selections, at least not of the anthologies that are not too broad.

That is why we have proposed this other alternative list, made up of wonderful titles that were part of the Christmas canon of yesteryear, common on television in the 1970s and early 1980s, but which over time have been left out and may be unknown to everyone. the new generations; by gender stories that, in principle, would not fit with the most traditional Christmas values; and by masterpieces of cinema (just plain, without the need for any party), set at the end of the year around Easter and with some involvement in their plots, but which are not usually considered Christmas movies. They are all on platforms.

Christmas story (1951) by Brian Desmond Hurst

Until the late eighties, it was the version of the Charles Dickens story that they used to broadcast on TV around the holidays. However, the appearance of other notable rereadings, such as The Muppets in A Christmas Carol (1992) or the animated film of the same name by Robert Zemeckis with Jim Carrey, from 2009, relegated Hurst’s work, the best vision of Mister Scrooge ever, to the trunk of hidden classics. His portrayal of the miser, of the passion for money over even love, and how certain vital circumstances blacken the human soul, is fierce. With a majestic expressiveness in its staging and in the treatment of light, this Christmas story it appeals, naturally, to something so basic, but sometimes so old-fashioned, like being good people. The gestural conversion of actor Alastair Sim in the final redemption stretch, from almost horror drama to comedy, is prodigious. Available in Amazon Y filming.

Hiding in Bruges (2008), by Martin McDonagh

confessional. Priest: “Did you murder for money?” Parishioner: “Yes, father, not out of anger or anything. For money”. Religious implications appear throughout the story created by playwright and filmmaker McDonagh. Two contract killers stranded over Christmas in Bruges, on the run from a horrendous crime. But, above all, awaiting the arrival of a personality, like a modern version of Waiting for Godot, including the absurdity of some dialogues, in which this time the aforementioned does end up appearing. And at the base, remorse, the one that comes to us at the end of the year for what was done badly, and that can lead us to a certain reconstruction; in this case, before Judgment Day, in the Groeninge museum of the Belgian city, in front of the painting of El Bosco, moral mirror of the murderers who observe him. Black comedy, criminal intrigue, existential drama. Is it Bruges, or Purgatory itself? Available in Movistar.

Of illusion also lives (1947) by George Seaton

A moment from the film ‘You also live with illusion’.

Seaton anticipated with his film an almost current dichotomy: the double path for children between the adult rationalization of Christmas, gifts and personal relationships, or the maintenance of magic and longing. Also posed as a thunderous apotheosis of consumerism, to such a degree that the production seems financed by the department stores of gifts Macy and Gimbel (even if it was not), Of illusion also lives tells of the arrival in our world of Santa Claus, hired to play himself in a parade and in a department store in New York. Which leads a good and always sincere man to a trial in which he must prove that he is the true myth of Christmas. Be careful, because children who do not yet know the secret of the cake around gifts can start to shoot their parents inconvenient questions. And a phrase for those addicted to hope: “Faith is believing in things that common sense tells you not to believe.” Available on Disney+.

black christmas (1974) by Bob Clark

A moment of ‘Black Christmas’.

Before going down in the history of youth cinema with the unbridled testosterone of Porky’s, Clark was a horror specialist who, along with Tobe Hooper and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, had given a letter of legitimacy in 1974 to the subgenre of slasher (successive killings of young people by the work of a psychopath). with the wonderful black christmas also began the myth of the final girl, or the brave and judicious girl who usually survives the killings in this type of film. Clark, armed with a handheld camera with wide-angle lenses, and forming continuous subjective shots from the point of view of the murderer, also offers a master lesson in the use of the color red as an element of restlessness. A thunderous feminist film, which advocates the sexual liberation of girls in the face of the reluctance of male power (fathers, police…), which is also ridiculed, and which dares with an amazing defense of abortion and the individual decision of the woman. Available in filming.

The Bishop’s Wife (1947) by Henry Koster

David Niven and Cary Grant in ‘The Bishop’s Wife’.

Like Christmas story Y Of illusion also lives, another with which decades ago it was common to come across on these dates and now, on the other hand, it is necessary to search for it. The protagonist is an Anglican pastor who intends to build a cathedral, but the conflict is transferable to any labor, social and political field: or how to lower oneself before the power that can make our purposes come true, no matter how laudable they may be, even at the cost of of constant personal humiliation. The mangoneo and a guardian angel who comes from heaven to give common sense to the bishop’s intentions and, incidentally, hopelessly fall in love with his wife and any woman or man he comes across on Earth. But there was never a more attractive angel: Cary Grant. The naturalness and sense of entertainment as a way to live and enjoy. Available in Amazon Y filming.

Tangerine (2015), by Sean Baker

Kitana Kiki Rodríguez (left), as Sin-Dee Rella in a still from ‘Tangerine’.

The first sentence of the film already sets the Christmas tone against the current: “Happy Christmas Eve, bitch!”. A prostitute says it to a transgender friend, who spends the entire story looking for her boyfriend (or something similar to a boyfriend). With an almost documentary style, Baker, one of the champions of the best contemporary American social cinema, with magnificent later films such as The Florida Project Y Red Rocket, shows its usual color: ranges of blues and pinks to illustrate a story of sadness, loneliness, genius, claw, sweetness and sorority about human beings with the desire to live and improve. Christmas carols are sung, as in any classic Christmas movie, but here neither the characters nor the settings are the usual ones. In fact, it takes place in Hollywood (Tinseltown, in slang), with summer weather even in December. Available in filming Y mubi.

fanny and alexander (1982) by Ingmar Bergman

Three and a quarter hours of indelible images with Bergman’s own childhood as a seed: the son of a rigid Lutheran pastor, and a lover of theater and the creation of stories since he was a child. “Anything can happen. Everything is possible and plausible. Time and space do not exist. On an insignificant basis of reality, the imagination spins and weaves new patterns”, is said in the film, quoting Strindberg. Thus, the contrast between a delusional, libertine, theatrical and drunk with life first family, and a second, violent, austere, gloomy and cruel, is always experienced through Alexander’s eyes, with its temptations and, above all, with its ghosts. . Or how the Christmas glow of the first part of the story goes out in pursuit of a painful and suffering righteousness. Winner of four Oscars. Available in Movistar +, HBO Y filming.

Metropolitan (1990) by Whit Stillman

A moment from the movie ‘Metropolitan’.

Lorgnette snobs theorizing about socialism during a Christmas party. Posh New York snapping at the newest member of the gang, a humble university student, why not buy a quality coat instead of wearing that trench coat with which he usually embitters their eyes every night. Social and sentimental relationships from the end of the 20th century that seem to be from the beginning of the 19th century. Yes, even Jane Austen and her Mansfield Park it is the engine that moves them, even making it explicit in one of the dialogues. Stillman, one of the most famous directors indies from the nineties, nominated for an Oscar for best original screenplay, was presented in society with a warm, cynical and sophisticated film that, as is also stated in the text, can come to seem The discreet charm of the bourgeoisie in Christmas and youth version. Available in mubi.

Eyes Wide Shut (1999) by Stanley Kubrick

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’. eyes wide shut

Infidelity on dates of concord, fidelity, tenderness and love, is it a double infidelity? The adultery of thought, or desire, which can sometimes be worse than work (and forgetfulness), is inviting the perfect couple to a tempting slip. “If you didn’t fuck those models, it was out of consideration for me, and not because you didn’t really want to,” Nicole Kidman’s character, also married in real life, says to Tom Cruise’s character in one of those perverse games of casting that Kubrick liked so much. Perhaps that is fidelity, or definitely, the need to practice what makes explicit the last (and historic) word of the film, and of the filmography of the master of all genres. Meanwhile, as Cruise wanders through a hell of depravity, humiliation and various bacchanalia, Kubrick places dozens of Christmas trees indoors and outdoors, as a reminder of the time of hope and glory in which his sexual fantasy unfolds. Available in HBO.

a christmas tale (2008), by Arnaud Desplechin

A moment from ‘A Christmas Carol’.

The definitive film about dysfunctional families who must spend Christmas together in one house, despite the disappointment. A grandmother with a rare form of leukemia; a schizophrenic grandson; a tarambana son who has not been able to see her own family for the last five years, as a form of exile imposed by her sister who paid her million-dollar debts in exchange for never having to see or endure it again. And all this, in the form of comedy. Black, of course, with dialogue bright and dark as coal. Desplechin addresses tenderness and family meanness from the most disastrous affinities, not exactly elective. And the family’s search for a bone marrow donor for the matriarch played by Catherine Deneuve culminates in a strange form of delicacy within a delirious, captivating and shameless microcosm. Available in filming.

