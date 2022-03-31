The official website of the UAE government gave 10 tips to help young graduates of national cadres and residents in the country looking for job opportunities to get the right job in any of the work sectors, including writing a CV and a letter, presented in an appropriate and reliable manner, maintaining an updated CV with any information Up-to-date and useful, keeping up with the search process regularly and not giving up easily, verifying the identity of the email from which the job seeker receives job offers.

The list also included refraining from paying any money requested by the recruitment company, being familiar with both Arabic and English, continuing to provide knowledge, information and developments related to work, being realistic about the potential job return in his field of work, making sure to build a network of knowledge and professional relationships and attending Events and job fairs, and to provide the job seeker with general information and knowledge about the region and its work systems.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

