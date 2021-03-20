The draft federal law regulating burial procedures, which was approved by the Federal National Council, last Tuesday, identified 10 controls, specializations and powers for the authority concerned with organizing graves in the country, most notably with regard to defining spaces and places suitable for the construction of graves, allocating private spaces for the burial of martyrs, as well as defining special places In cemeteries to bury the dead with communicable diseases or any kind of pollution.

While the draft law approved penalties with fines of up to 50 thousand dirhams for six types of violations related to burial procedures, including the transfer of the body of a dead person or a member of his body or his remains inside the country without obtaining a permit, and making any additions or construction inside the cemetery.

In detail, the draft federal law regarding the organization of burial procedures, which was approved by the Federal National Council, during the session held last Tuesday, headed by the Chairman of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, and in the presence of Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, procedures And the powers of the official authorities concerned with organizing the sites, construction and design of cemeteries in the country, as well as the procedures for burying the dead of different ages and religions, as it granted them 10 controls and specializations, the first of which relates to determining the areas and places suitable for the construction of graves, then allocating special spaces for the burial of martyrs in cemeteries, as well as identifying special places in cemeteries for burial. The dead with communicable diseases or any kind of pollution, provided that the technical conditions for these places are determined by the health authority, and the burial is under the supervision of the competent authorities in the state.

The list of the 10 powers and powers vested in the concerned authorities also included defining special places for the burial of human organs, specifying special places for burial of newborns and young people, setting conditions for burial in cemeteries of a special nature, specifying types of cemeteries for burial of bodies, methods of disposing of them, in addition to placing The rules of etiquette for visiting graves, determining the types of gravestones that are placed on graves, and finally, setting up special procedures and determining the time periods required for moving graves from one place to another in coordination with the health authority.

The draft law aims to develop federal legislation that regulates cemeteries, sets rules for their establishment and defines burial procedures, by regulating cemeteries, procedures for transporting, washing and burying the dead, penalties for violating the provisions of the law, and regulating procedures related to the authority concerned with the tasks of monitoring, inspection and guarding graves, and by specifying the judicial control officers.

The draft law allocated articles concerned with establishing rules for the etiquette of burying women, establishing procedures for archaeological cemeteries, establishing procedures for cemeteries where there are no burial places, and coordinating with the competent authorities to establish procedures for burial in cases of emergency, crises and disasters.

According to the law, an electronic database will be created on deaths, human organs, or human remains, which are buried in cemeteries, provided that the executive regulations of this law specify the data that must be completed.

The draft law prohibits the transfer of the body of the deceased or the human organ or human remains in or outside the health facilities, except after obtaining a permit to do so from the Public Prosecution and in coordination with the police, and in accordance with the conditions and controls specified by the executive regulations of this law, and in all cases it is not permissible to transfer any body Or a human organ or human remains except by means of transport designated for that.

It also stipulated that, without prejudice to the legislation in force in the country, the applicant to transfer the body of a foreign deceased or any of its members or remains outside the country shall bear the cost of transporting and transferring it in accordance with the conditions and procedures specified by the executive regulations of this law, in addition to the fact that it is not permissible to transfer corpses, human organs or remains except through Approved official outlets.

The draft law approved penalties with fines ranging between 10 thousand and 50 thousand dirhams for six types of violations related to burial procedures, including “the transfer of the body of a dead person or a member of his body or his remains inside the country without obtaining a permit, making any additions or construction inside the cemetery, transferring a body A dead person, a member of his body, or the remains of a human being in other than the means of transport designated for this. Using unofficial outlets for the state to transport the body of a dead person or a member of his body or the remains of a human being, photographing a dead body in other than the legally permissible circumstances, and exploiting graves other than what was prepared for him.

Maximum penalty

The draft federal law regulating burial procedures stipulates that anyone who bury a dead body, any of its organs, a human organ, or remains shall be punished by temporary imprisonment and a fine of not less than 100 thousand dirhams and not more than 500 thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties. A human being or disposing of any of them in any way whatsoever without obtaining a permit.

