WIT or Production IG now they can deliver better quality and uncensored animes thanks to streaming services like Netflix or Amazon prime, among others.

But, you may be missing some of this anime, even watching the censored version … So, we bring you some recommendations that might interest you:

Anime available on Netflix

Shiki oriori is a movie set in China that accompanies three women in three intertwined stories in which we learn about their life, decisions and losses. Animation and music are from the same studio that did Your Name.

MAPPA has earned a place within the anime industry and Terror in Resonance It shows us why with a history full of enigma, political and philosophical dilemmas within terrorism. This series is for you.

Black lagoon made by MADHOUSE follow the group of mercenaries known as Black lagoon which operates in Southeast Asia where the Yakuza, the Chinese triad, the Colombian cartel, etc. converge. This anime inspired by the movies of Quentin Tarantino It is a classic.

March comes in like a lion is the story of Rei kiriyama, a 17-year-old teenager who moves to Tokyo to escape the stress he lived with his family and as a shogi athlete. Arrives with the family Kawamoto who welcomes you with a familiar and homely affection that you have never known.

Psycho-Pass is an anime that questions the limits between artificial intelligence and humanity, in a Japan where AI Sybil decides with an algorithm if a person lives or dies according to its algorithm.

This critical series on prison punishment could interest you. The first two seasons are available on Netflix and the third on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video

Banana fish is one of the series that best portrays criminal life in the United States in the 80’s through its protagonists Ash lynx and Eiji Okumura. This anime is only available in on-demand service due to the amount of violence and explicit sexual content it shows.

Wotakoi is an anime centered on Narumi momose and Hirotaka nifuji, two adult otakus. This series portrays much of the millennial and centennial life, leaving the race, finding a job and having to hide your hobbies at all costs. But, it doesn’t always have to be this way and you will find friendships where you least expect it.

Dororo is the story of the character that will accompany Hiakkymaru, a boy who was sold by his own father to demons. Set in the Warring States Japan, tells a story of revenge, war and violence.

Promare is one of the best animations made by Studio trigger, where we see fights bigger than life, in which Gallic seeks to keep alive humanity that is the victim of spontaneous combustion fires. It’s an adrenaline pump from start to finish.

Vinland Saga tells us the story of Thornfinn, a hero who seeks to survive at all costs with his Viking tribe. Version of Amazon prime it has the advantage of being completely uncensored, unlike other services. One of the best series for adults made by WIT.

