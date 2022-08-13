Although it seems that emancipation from the family home is an increasingly complicated task, there are few sensations that can be compared to experiencing independence for the first time. The very idea of ​​being absolute owners of our time and space is most tempting and renting is usually the most accessible formula to achieve it. In addition to involving a lower investment -in the case of the purchase it is necessary to have a good savings cushion-, it implies fewer responsibilities and headaches.

However, the experience does not always turn out as expected, especially if it is the first time you rent a house. Inexperience can be a handicap not only when it comes to finding a home that suits your needs, but doing so with an agreement that is fair for both parties. If you are thinking of ‘flying out of the nest’ and finding your first home beyond the family home, get out a pencil and paper because here are 10 golden tips to successfully complete your intentions and act like a

smart tenant.

1. Make a list of priorities



Becoming independent is an exciting project that, however, can be truncated if you do not have things clear. So that the task does not end in disaster, it is interesting to start from a minimum or, what is the same, make a list of priorities that includes everything that your ideal house should have. In it you can organize different categories depending on whether or not you are willing to make concessions and, from there, start your search.

2. Set a budget and be realistic



According to him

monthly report of rental prices of flats.com, rental housing in Spain had an average price of 10.23 euros per square meter in the month of May. That is why your personal finances will be decisive when renting a house for the first time. Since your landlord will not have the opportunity to ask for your references as a tenant, you must demonstrate sufficient solvency to assume the payment of the rents. Analyze your economic situation and be realistic when looking for the ideal home. You may dream of living in a penthouse in the center with views, but perhaps your current situation will turn this idea into a more medium or long-term project.

3. Take advantage of visits



With your feet on the ground, it will be time to narrow your search and start making visits. It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the emotion of the moment, but it’s a good idea to keep your eyes wide open when you go to visit any property. Paying attention to the brightness of the house, checking the condition of the furniture or paying attention to the small details can be decisive so as not to be surprised afterwards.

4. Ask questions



There are essential questions that you should know before launching to rent a house for the first time. But during the visit many doubts may arise regarding the home itself. The approximate cost of heating, the type of neighbors, the environment of the neighbourhood, the community services or the use of common areas are just some questions that may assail you before making a decision. Don’t keep anything to yourself. Better to clarify everything before reaching an agreement before taking surprises afterwards.

5. Everything in writing



If there is an essential recommendation that every tenant must follow at face value, that is to leave everything reflected in writing. Signing a contract is essential so that the relationship between owner and tenant is healthy but also so that, if it is not, one and the other can claim before the appropriate bodies. Calmly read any document that you are going to sign and make sure that it does not include abusive clauses. If in doubt, seek professional advice before putting up your rubric.

6. Act within the law



For years, many landlords and tenants have been somewhat lax about the legal imperatives that rent requires. However, it is less and less common to find apartments that are rented outside the law. But reaching an agreement within the current legal framework not only allows you to be protected against non-compliance by one of the parties. In addition, it is a guarantee to be able to have access to another series of benefits linked to the rental.

7. Check possible help



Encouraging rent while mitigating the burden that, in many cities, the payment of rents entails is one of the reasons why many administrations implement aid of all kinds. If you are going to rent a house for the first time, it is more than likely that you are unaware of a large part of these subsidies or aid. For this reason, it is convenient to inform yourself before or after to see if you can benefit from any tool that alleviates the payment of the monthly rent.

8. Look for alternatives



Small homeowners monopolize a large part of the rental market. However, not all of them are legal when it comes to reaching agreements with tenants. If you don’t see it clearly, look for alternatives. Perhaps

rent a house through an agency It is somewhat more expensive, but it will probably save you headaches or disagreements with the landlord in case he is a difficult owner.

9. Beware of the times



Nobody rents a house for the first time thinking about when they will leave it. However, the deadlines and times are a matter to take into account when renting a home. To begin with, you should know that rental contracts are usually valid for one year. Unless the parties state otherwise, they are automatically extended from year to year for a minimum of five years, extendable for another three. But not only that. In case you want to leave the property before the agreement. According to the Urban Leasing Law, after six months, you can withdraw from the contract as long as you notify it at least 30 days in advance.

10. Rent or buy?



The last golden piece of advice for first-time renters is to take it slow. If your situation does not allow it, it is clear that renting is a perfect formula to start enjoying the joys of independence. However, it does not hurt to analyze all the possibilities. If you have some money saved and a stable employment situation, it is better to do the math because, perhaps, it is more worthwhile for you to invest in owning than simply enjoying the home.