Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The start of the 13th round of the “First Division League” witnessed the scoring of 10 goals in the Al-Arabi match against its guest Al-Orouba, with the latter’s victory 7-3, while Al-Jazira Al-Hamra defeated Baynunah 5-1, and the tie was settled in the matches of Al-Rams and City without goals, and 1-1. In the face of Masafi and «Gulf FC».

And the first league competition stopped for 21 days since the end of the “12th round” on November 27, in light of the participation of the 17 clubs in the first round of the most expensive championship, the “President’s Cup”, which witnessed the qualification of Emirates clubs, Fujairah, Al Hamriya, and “Gulf F”. C to the round of sixteen.

The round will be completed on Saturday with four other matches, Al-Taawon and Dibba Al-Hisn, Masfout and Emirates, Al-Dhaid and Hatta, Al-Hamriya and Fujairah, and Dibba Al-Hisn leads the league standings with 24 points, equally with Al-Jazira Al-Hamra, the runner-up, while Hatta ranks third with 23 points, compared to 21 for the fourth Emirates.

Today’s match results

Al Arabi – Arabism, 3 – 7

Al Jazira Al Hamra – Baynunah, 5 – 1

Al-Rams – City, 0 – 0

Masafi – Gulf FC, 1 – 1

Tomorrow’s matches

Al Taawun – Dibba Al Hisn, 16:40

Masfout – UAE, 16:40

Al Dhaid – Hatta, 16:40

Al Hamriyah – Fujairah, 16:45