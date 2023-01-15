Service details:

Al-Yasiri said during a press conference in Baghdad that “the subsidized subscription provides 10 free gigabytes for each family,” noting that “the launch of the subsidized subscription comes as support for needy families.”

She added, “We will provide 10 gigabytes for free to joint families, and the price of 100 gigabytes is 15,000 dinars at a very high speed, renewable, and the citizen can determine his need for internet service.”

She indicated that “the subsidized subscription service will be launched on February 1, and the ministry will provide a special application to measure capacity and speed, and receive notifications or renewal in the event that the subscription runs out.”

She confirmed that “the previous service for companies remains, and the citizen has a choice between the current subscription or the subsidized subscription.” She added that “the subsidized subscription addresses the poor service provided to citizens,” noting that “the reasons for poor service are due to the participation of more than one subscriber in a specific capacity and the merging of the subscriptions of several homes.” with one subscription.

Experts in the field of communications believe that this new service, which the Iraqi government intends to provide, is a necessary beginning to improve the reality of communications and the Iraqi Internet, especially since this vital sector constitutes one of the most important pillars of economic and knowledge development in today’s world.

important gesture

Iraqi informatics expert Moa’mal Ahmed Shakir said, in an interview with Sky News Arabia: “There is no doubt that this decision is welcomed, especially by the low-income classes, as granting 10 gigabytes for free is a positive step and an important gesture despite its symbolism, as it expresses understanding.” The government side due to the existence of severe problems afflicting the Internet services sector in Iraq, especially in terms of high prices that burden users, and the poor networks in general compared to prices.

groups that benefit most

Subscribing to the Internet with a capacity of 100 gigabytes, for an amount of 15 thousand dinars (equivalent to about 10 dollars). Despite this amount, the capacity in return is not enough of course, especially when we are talking about a family consisting of at least 3 or 4 network users.

Thus, this subsidized subscription is suitable for most small families and non-professional users, for example, whose use of the Internet is limited to browsing purposes, and they do not rely on it to conduct their business.

Infrastructure modernization

To ensure the success of spreading this service, it is necessary to develop and rehabilitate the infrastructure of the Iraqi Internet networks, which are not properly qualified to implement such a project. Improving the telecommunications services sector in general in Iraq, in line with the development taking place around the world, and in a way that meets the aspirations of millions of Iraqi users.