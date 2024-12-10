10 gifts for less than 20 euros: details to get right according to tastes and age

With Christmas comes the time to receive gifts, and also to acquire them. It is possible that, while you are making a list of people to whom you are going to give something this year, you have realized that the necessary budget is unaffordable. If that is your case, don’t worry, there are many options to give to your loved ones for less than 20 euros per person.

Gifts for less than 5 euros

It’s possible that something you’re seeing everywhere is the Hippers. These are little dolls that look like babies (and dressed up as things) that are placed on mobile phone cases. There are different brands that offer this type of products, which are generally sold in thematic series that go in surprise envelopes. The hippers They don’t just have to be limited to mobile devices, since you can stick them on any flat surface. They usually have an adhesive part, which will allow you to stick it wherever you want.

There are hippers of many types, with varied shapes ranging from friendly cherubs to your favorite fictional characters. These types of accessories are suitable for all budgets, so you can get one for less than five euros or spend dozens of euros on a limited edition. If you don’t want a figure that sticks on your mobile phone, you can find its equivalent in figurines in a surprise envelope.

Another option for the youngest are stuffed animals that can be hung on bags and backpacks. In general and like the hippers, They also come in surprise envelopes. These stuffed animals can be personalized however you want, either with clothing or accessories. Many of them have a price that does not exceed twenty euros, making it an ideal detail.

Gifts for less than 10 euros





It is possible that, when giving a gift, you do not want to do it in such a consumerist way. In that case, your skills can come to light. If you know how to knit or would like to learn, you can give a loved one accessories for this winter made by you. You can knit scarves, hats or gloves with the favorite colors of the person you are giving a gift to. It is a personal gift and made with love, so there is a greater chance of getting it right.

In case you are not the most virtuous with needles, you can still make a personalized gift. Nowadays, more and more suppliers of printed fabrics work directly with the general public, so you can create items to your liking. From keychains with the face of the person’s pet to socks with your best photos, you can personalize this gift to achieve a very fun result.

If you want a gift for the little ones and you don’t know what to give, we give you an idea: a soft lamp. It is a device that emits light with an outer silicone layer that imitates a small animal or fictional character. Since they are for children, they are usually quite resistant items. Many of these lamps can be used in their sleep routines, or with those little ones who are facing their fear of the dark. They usually have a fairly affordable price and there are many types, so you can give something completely customized.

If you are going to give a gift to a wine enthusiast, a special bottle of wine is an option. Many wineries offer their products for less than 10 euros, so it is very likely that you can give a bottle of considerable quality that fits the budget. Pay attention to the labels to ensure you are gifting a bottle with a profile to your loved ones’ tastes.

Gifts for less than twenty euros





Continuing through the gastronomic world, it is possible that your trusted delicatessen has the key to a unique and personalized gift. We encourage you to check your budget and see if you can give a small cheese board, but one that is enough for an original detail.

You can also consider, for those who are more fond of sports and exercise, buying a Pilates ball. It is quite versatile sports equipment that can be used in a multitude of exercises. It is a gift that can also be purchased for a wide range of different prices depending on its size, so check the needs of the person to whom you are going to give it.

If you want to impress your loved ones with a gift that the whole family can use, a board game may be the best option. There are endless boards and decks at increasingly democratic prices. Buying a board game can also be a good opportunity to support local businesses and artists, who have seen this type of activity as a new business model. We recommend that you do your research to find a board game that suits yours.

In case you don’t know very well what to choose, there will always be the Advent calendars. Over the years, what was once a calendar of sweets and chocolates has become a collection of perfumes, makeup, collectibles and accessories. Imagination is the limit when it comes to Advent calendars, so choose the area of ​​interest of the person you are giving it to and pick one that they might like.