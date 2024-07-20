A squirrel could cross Spain hopping from bottle to bottle of Verdejo without tasting a drop of real Verdejo. Four out of ten white wines drunk in Spain are made from Verdejo, and not because they are the best, nor because it is the most widely grown white grape.

How can you survive the summer without drinking Verdejo? Because it’s everywhere. And that has its merit, but when the supermarket shelves are filled with Verdejos for less than four euros, something doesn’t add up, the numbers don’t add up for me. So for some time now, I’ve been practicing the healthy sport of avoiding them: what follows is a proposal for other grapes, and a real example of perfect wines for summer made with each of them.

Godello

It sounds like I don’t have a clue what to order but I’m too cool to order Verdejo, so: “Can I have a Godello?” Godello is the new salmon with avocado, but I don’t care because it’s to die for. The typical one is from Bierzo and Galicia, but the one I bring is from León (and there is hardly any Godello there). It comes from a plot of less than one hectare. Just over 4,000 bottles. It’s called Nekohas a very cute cat on the label. Andrés, the owner of Bodega Tampesta, has two children and two cats – this one makes three – and he likes the Asian vibe. Cat + Asia = Neko. You learn that in your first year of oenology. Price: 8.90 euros in your online store.

Tempranillo

There is a lot of summer Tempranillo. When I received this bottle I thought something was wrong. They make it in The Moha wine press and it’s called Antigone; the name of a Greek tragedy on a modern photo. And Tempranillo, from Castile and from the white wine region. A red wine from the Rueda region! It’s like having Galliano design a wine. Seeing that it was young – the wine, not Galliano – I chilled it a little too much (greetings to the wine police). I opened a wedge of cheese and it fell in one go, between two of us. The best thing that wine pairs with is another being: nothing else was needed. Price: 8.70 euros in your online store.

Maccabee

In this case, to make an orange wine. I have never been one to drink orange things: I didn’t like Tang; I don’t like Aperol, which is Tang with alcohol; Frenadol tastes awful and the last time I ordered orange juice they asked me for a guarantee. But I have tried an orange wine that has knocked down my prejudices. It’s called Laderas del Jiloca Naranja, it’s from Daroca Wineryit tastes white, it tastes red, then it tastes white again… (weird, but very cool). If you like partying and want to see what the orange thing is all about, this one is cool. Price: about nine euros.

Airen

It is the most widely planted white grape in Spain, almost as much as Tempranillo. It is much maligned because it has always been sold in bulk in gargantuan quantities. But if you look, you will find gems like Finca Villalobillos Airén Pie Franco, a white with a ton of flavour, also made from Franco vines. My favourite Franco was Battiato until Pie Franco appeared. These are vines that do not have grafts, they are all the same piece, because they are from before the other Franco. Price: 9.95 euros.

Grenache

It has gone from filling containers and being the additive of others, to being the protagonist of hundreds of red wines: it is knocking it out of the park. Thinking about the summer, let’s go for it Nekeas Strain by Straina Navarrese red wine that goes down by itself. With a screw cap, proving that young wines don’t need a cork (this one, as if it had been closed with a cap). Plus, you can store it like that, but you won’t do it because this bottle falls in one sitting. Price: about six euros a bottle.

Monastrell

If Serrat had composed Mediterráneo hoy, this grape would be the protagonist of some verse. It has become synonymous with powerful, high-alcohol wines, a reflection of the Mediterranean heat, a land of passion. Its resurrection has several names, and one is Juan Gil. Known for their reds, they make a 12 euro rosé that makes rosé a better world. 12 bucks for a rosé! Yes, and that seems like too little to me. Price: as we said, about 12 euros.

Peter Jimenez

A gentleman who is always being reduced and who makes you think that you have before you a sweet wine. There is a very different version of this grape. An example is Son D Sol, from Marisol Rubioa family project that is challenging the land of La Mancha with grapes such as Pedro Ximénez. And with great success, even on the surface: the bottle is a work of art. Price: about 10 euros.

Xarel·lo

One of the typical varieties of cava, and this one is born in the smallest and most personal cellar of Sant Sadurní d’Anoia, the birthplace of cava. I love cribs, people and cava, because this story is about people and bubbles. Each of the bottles that come out of this house is made by Martín in an artisanal way, from the rhyme to the disgorging: the only thing he doesn’t do is drink it so that you can do it. The winery is called Count of Valicourt and her Coupage de Alice is a fantasy. Price: about 10 euros.

Mencía

Yes, red wines are also for summer. It is the star red grape of Bierzo and in its youngest version it is the solution for a barbecue. There are many, but not all are worth it. I prefer Peique Mencía, the entry-level red wine from this winery and family, the Littlewho are giving continuity to the vineyards that their grandfather planted with care and tenacity. Price: 6.90 euros in their online store.

White Grenache

In this case, it is from the Terra Alta cooperative, on whose land Joan Bada has sculpted this white marvel. It is called Terra Eixuta, and it is easier to come across it in a posh restaurant than in a shop. Only 5,000 bottles are made a year and it is the opposite of what you expect from a white. “When making it, I don’t look for the floral part; I look for the austere part, I want to bring that soil to the glass,” Joan tells me. Poetry. Price: around nine euros.

