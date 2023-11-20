There are several free computer courses in digital which allow you to acquire specific skills and professional recognition. Taking advantage of free online computer courses is important for several reasons: first of all they eliminate the financial constraint which could prevent many people from accessing formal education. And this opens the doors of education to anyone, regardless of their economic situation.

Online courses allow students to learn at their own time and ability. This flexibility it is particularly beneficial for those who work or have other commitments, thus allowing you to reconcile study and work. Not to mention that some free courses offer completion certifications that are recognized in the industry. These certifications can be an added value to the CV and demonstrate the skills acquired.

Here are some platforms and organizations that offer free courses in the field of IT:

Google IT Support Professional Certificate (Coursera): This course, offered by Google on Coursera, covers a wide range of IT support topicssuch as problem solving hardware and softwarethe cnetwork configuration and cybersecurity. Although the course is free, you can get a certification of completion by paying a fee. See also Scarlett Salazar celebrates the passage of her Águilas del América to the semifinal of the Apertura 2022 tournament Microsoft Learn: Microsoft, through the Microsoft Learn platform, offers free courses that cover various aspects of computing, including software development, systems administration and technologies of the tech company in question. Cisco Networking Basics (Cisco Networking Academy): The Cisco Networking Academy offers free courses on networking concepts networking Basic. These courses are useful for those who want to acquire fundamental skills in the field of computer networks. Codecademy: Codecademy offers free and interactive computer courses on computer languages programming such as Python, JavaScript, HTML, and many others. While they don’t issue free official certificates, completing the courses provides a solid foundation of knowledge. CompTIA IT Fundamentals (ITF+): CompTIA offers an IT Fundamentals (ITF+) certification that covers fundamental IT concepts. The study materials are free, but the certification exam may have a cost. IBM SkillsBuild: IBM SkillsBuild provides access to a wide range of free courses on topics such as software development, cloud computing And artificial intelligence. See also Flor Silvestre and the time she posed in a lace bodysuit and shawl for a magazine cover MIT OpenCourseWare: MIT offers a number of free online courses through its project OpenCourseWare. These courses cover a wide range of advanced computing topics. Khan Academy: Khan Academy offers free courses on basic topics such as programmingalgorithms and web development. GitHub Learning Lab: GitHub Learning Lab offers free hands-on computer courses on Git and GitHub. Completing these courses can help you master collaborative development tools. W3Schools: W3Schools provides free tutorials on web languages ​​such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript and many others.

Now that you have seen a list of free computer courses, all you have to do is choose the one that best suits you. But before committing to a certification, it is always advisable to verify the details and make sure that the certification is recognized in the industry. Also, keep in mind that some free courses may require a certification exam fee.

Many online course platforms offer forums and virtual communities where students can interact, ask questions and share experiences. These communities offer the opportunity to networking and to receive mutual support.

In summary, using free online computer courses is an effective way to democratize access to computer science educationproviding a flexible, accessible and practical learning opportunity for anyone with an interest in developing IT skills.

