In his thirty-year writing career, Grunberg wrote novels, novellas, columns, essays, reports, letters, opinion pieces, plays, stories and about 2,500 ‘Footnotes’ on the front page of de Volkskrant. NRC asked ten authors for a footnote on Arnon Grunberg.

irritation

There’s something annoying about younger writers — especially if they’re not that much younger than you. Ten years is the limit here. Writers with whom you are more than ten years apart are from a completely different generation, they are very different writers; they are formed by different frameworks, live in different cages, have different feeding times, have grown up on different food. It is precisely the writers with whom you do not differ so much in age, that you will remain forever young. Even if they debuted before you (Grunberg), write the monthly word count that takes you a year (Grunberg), and have explored more aspects of the world than you ever will (Grunberg). Before you overcome irritation, you must nurture it first. The question is how long you have to maintain that nurturance before victory becomes unattainable. Ten years is too long, ten seconds too short. Every victory is a beginning, not an end.

Dream

Now follows an embarrassing confession. Literature must seek out shame, I learned from writers, or maybe it’s the other way around, literature is an escape from shame; I find the latter more à la Grunberg.

It was not long after the publication of my debut novel when I dreamed that I was entering a room where Grunberg was to give a lecture. He was already on the podium behind a table, the seats in the hall occupied, I was late. Entering from behind, the writer caught sight of me. Suddenly he started clapping, his eyes fixed on me. Slowly at first—I didn’t know if it was cynical or sincere—then faster and faster, until the entire room rose from its seats and joined in.

My early writing, blessed by Arnon Grunberg. My subconscious had never celebrated me before, and it would be the last.

ghost writer

Grunstein wrote that sincere resistance to chaos only breeds platitudes like the dream in which he had group sex is a cliché like love is worn out like death is absolute. He then went abroad to make a documentary series.

In the first episode, he plays a baker who makes ironic bagels in a disinfected kitchen. At the end of the first bagel, Grunstein eats the episode. He announces – smacking – that he will write about it.

In the last episode we see how Grunstein writes. In a crammed laboratory, he points out one of the hundreds of ghost writers who look like him. The chosen one immediately starts typing. Grunstein does a handstand. When the piece is finished, he gives a lecture about it.

I forget the title of Grunstein’s footnote to that lecture, but it was boldly playful. The following book was also disturbing.

I don’t know Arnon Grunberg.

tribute, tribute

Tribute today to Arnon, to the humor and the unruly, to the shame, to the slouch in tracksuit on the dance floor, to the tender duet, tribute to the play and the discomfort, tribute to the pet, to the dedication and therapy , to the opening of the laptop and day after day to the greedy, filthy brain, tribute to the addictive curiosity, to the good and the dubious intentions, to the neat table manners, tribute to the lead and the hiding place, to the shape-shifter, to the swindler, tribute to the character and the voyeur, tribute to the navel, full of resentment and mildness, to the dice and control, to the defeats, tribute to the letter writing and elusiveness, tribute, tribute, to the pronounced spectacle frame and the cherished scarf, to the embrace, tribute to being always on the move, with inimitable tapping speed and nimble mind, tribute to practicing for the pitiful split.

Hate, or Grunberg’s phrase

Bad tongues sometimes claim that I am favored by my publisher, because he is also my brother. That’s right: the 24-hour reading club that Das Mag organized with Grunberg in 2017 cost 100 euros, but for me only half that amount. Without having a working family at BNNVARA, I was invited to join the program Peacock looking forward to my participation.

In the make-up I sat next to Pauw himself, who told me that literature doesn’t really work on television: it takes too long. “It’s beautiful, though,” he said. Since then I hate Peacock. I have hated so many people that I sometimes feared that I would explode with hatred. Until I came across this sentence from Grunberg: “If the anger is okay, there is a solution for form and style.” I taped it to my laptop for something that is always short-lived: comfort.

laughing mirror

The most frequently heard statement in the message about the award of the PC Hooft Prize 2022 to Arnon Grunberg is, in my opinion: ‘But he already had that one, didn’t he?’ Since his debut Blue Mondays in 1994 our writing lives regularly sneer at each other, and recently that has been a bit more than sneering, which has to do with an important element of his writing; Arnon’s curiosity and desire to constantly explore closed places in society, to dig in them like a mole and to build corridors. I don’t know all his work by far, but what I do know shows me that his writing is a way of very attentive observation and thinking. I admire his fearlessness and intellectual strength, his playfulness and seriousness, his sometimes harassing-provoking ability to bring together opposing aspects of our humanity and our history and show us like in a distorting mirror.

His game

Once, before the release of my debut novel, I wrote in nrc.next an essay on shame. To my surprise, Arnon Grunberg responded in his column in Free Netherlands. When I went to read his work (rather late, but I’m late with everything) it became clear to me that I had entered his territory. I think many Dutch writers have had that feeling at one time or another: that they are entering his domain. His propensity for expansion is so exorbitant, however, that every theme is in fact free again.

Whatever Grunberg’s story is, whatever humiliating situations he puts his characters into, he always makes it worse, so much so that it becomes ridiculous or unpleasant. That’s his game. By playing you can live with your shame (about your own mistakes). That view nevertheless produces more enjoyable books than the common alternative: reconciliation through satisfaction on the cross.

absurdism

I don’t know how others experience it, but there’s something absurd about my friendship with Arnon. Perhaps this has to do with our shared love of theater (we are both failed actors).

Restaurants are our theatre. Arnon once had a taste for old-fashioned, chic, expensive Italian restaurants in New York, where ancient, uniformed, straight-faced waiters served very old rich gentlemen and their very young mistresses. The food tasted expensive. But it was mainly about the decor.

Arnon had no young mistress with him, but introduced me to his newest girlfriend, an attractive Jewish lady in her eighties.

It must have been in one of those restaurants that we let our imaginations run wild about absurd articles that we shared together on the cultural pages of NRC Handelsblad would offer. “Julius Streicher: An Unsung Genius.” Things of that nature. Unfortunately, this has only been an idea for the time being.

that friendly man

In 2007 I was an intern at the Institut Néerlandais. Grunberg came to Paris to present Le Messie miss. The evening was intended to bring the book to the attention of the French intelligentsia, but mainly compatriots came with an interest in the free snacks.

I tried to recount to a Parisienne the genius scene in which Xavier, after a problematic circumcision, is dying in front of his mother’s front door.

Ten years later, in New York, Arnon and I were both invited to dinner with a Bolivian artist. As we looked out over the Upper West Side, I forgot the most important thing: talking to Grunberg about his work.

It was as if I hadn’t fully understood that that friendly, English-speaking man in an apartment on the 51st floor of a Manhattan apartment building was the same as the Dutch writer whose books I had grown up with.

oil man

April this year, just when his days seemed numbered, our Prime Minister was supported by the country’s foremost writer. In an essay in de Volkskrant Grunberg washed all Rutte’s sins clean: lying is forgivable, the Allowance affair a kind of insurance issue, etc. And: without the human being Rutte, the evil forces would win, he was our katechon (Ancient Greek for ‘just stand on it’).

An intellectual who embraces power so passionately – foreign commentators noticed. Because wasn’t it precisely that power, the system rot, that made populism so rampant here?

Let them talk. With his crucial embrace Grunberg showed himself to be the greatest, most Dutch writer. Connoisseur and interpreter of the will of the people. We are bending reeds, Rutte is our prime minister and Grunberg is his oil man. What about the oppressed and downtrodden of the Benefits Affair? These are the human sacrifices, with which greater evil has probably been averted.

The PC Hooft Prize is too little reward for all this, a ministerial position (Defence?) is the least.