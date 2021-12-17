Just as Sergio Agüero should have retire early Due to physical problems, there are several other cases that they hung up their boots when – quietly, in normal situations – they could play. We review the 10 most iconic cases.
A mythical Dutch striker and a great step through Barcelona had to retire to the 32 years for physical problems. He played 480 games and scored 206 goals throughout his career.
After repeated attempts to return to his best physical condition and failed, the Brazilian decided to put an end to his career to his 32 years. Later, he recognized his addiction by alcohol.
Who managed to share the pitch with footballers like Gabriel Batistuta and Francesco Totti in Rome, chose to hang the boots of his own accord to his 29 years. “I lost my enthusiasm for football,” explained the Japanese.
Although it sounds little credible, one of the greatest footballers in history hung the boots on the 32 years because I could no longer find pleasure in professional practice. Legend.
Due to a severe collision in an aerial duel against Cahill, Mason suffered a fracture of his skull and since then (2017) he has not played professionally again. Incredible.
The striker who was World Champion with the German National Team in 2014, surprised everyone with his retirement from professional football to the 29 years old by personal motives. He was on loan to the ranks of Spartak Moscow.
After going through five operations knee and even be treated by psychiatrists for depression, one of the greatest promises of German football had to retire to the 27 years. His last club was Bayern Munich 2006/07.
In his heyday, in his 30s, Cantona commented that he would like to “do new things in his life” and hung up his boots. Disputed 440 games and scored 165 goals. Goodbye was at Manchester United.
Van Basten fought until he could with his ankle injuries, with surgeries and operations everywhere, but, at the age of 30, after dedicating himself to football with the Netherlands and Milan National Team, he put an end to the suffering. Goodbye football, goodbye crack.
The Kun, due to cardiac arrhythmias Already suffering from the recommendation of his personal doctor, he was forced to retire at Barcelona at the age of 33. At least, he had / deserved rope until Qatar 2022. The Argentine God of the English.
#footballers #retired #early
Leave a Reply