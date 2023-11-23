The weekend is approaching and with it the historic match between Juventus and Inter Milan in Serie A. Despite it being a historic rivalry that involves the two clubs, there are many players who have worn both shirts over the years. throughout his career, something unthinkable in other countries. Here are some of them:
It is difficult to define in words Pirlo’s impact on Italian football, but playing in three of the most historic clubs in the country and being a legend in all three is very complicated. His beginnings in Serie A were with Inter Milan, playing the 1999/00 and 2000/01 seasons, alternating a loan spell with Reggina. His arrival at Juventus was not until 2011, arriving from AC Milan and already being one of the best midfielders in Italy and he played 4 seasons before leaving for New York City.
There are few teams that Ibrahimovic has not played for throughout his career, and he has left his mark on all of them. After rising to stardom at Ajax, Juventus signed the Swede in the summer of 2004 where he spent two seasons. In his case, the passage through both clubs was direct, and in August 2006 he signed for Inter Milan in exchange for 25 million euros. He played three years at Inter.
One of the best defenders in the history of football. He became famous playing for Parma and later, in 2002, he had the opportunity to play for Inter Milan. His stay at Inter was only two years, after which he was bought by Juventus for 10 million euros. He is the last defender to win the Ballon d’Or (2006), and he did so the summer Real Madrid signed him from Juventus.
Another defensive banner of Italian football. His beginnings in Serie A were as a player for Inter Milan, a club he played for until 2009 before being sold to Genoa. He arrived at Juventus in 2010 and played 7 consecutive seasons, forging the best years of his career at the black and white club.
He is the best striker Inter has ever had. The striker played in Milan’s blue team from 1927 to 1940. He scored 282 goals for the club and later joined Juventus, where he scored 10 goals in 27 games for the club. The interim team’s stadium is named after him, this explains how important he has been to the club.
The Italian demonstrated his skill and world-class football from 1990 to 1995, during his time at Juventus. With the Bianconero team he won the 1993 UEFA Cup. He later played for Inter Milan for two years, from 1998 to 2000.
Patrick Vieira, the great French defensive midfielder who had a golden football career while playing for Arsenal, also played for Juventus for a time when he was bought by the club in 2005. In 2006 he signed for Inter and won four titles for them. neroazzurro team.
This list includes another world-class midfielder, Marco Tardelli, who played for Juventus from 1975 to 1985. He gained fame as one of Italy’s best midfielders after scoring a spectacular goal against England in the World Cup. He lifted five titles with the Italian team and was later signed by Inter Milan for a three-year contract, although he only played one season (1986-1987).
Dutch midfielders have always marked their name in the world football hall of fame. Edgar Davids is one of them, who signed for Juventus in the 1997 winter transfer window, after winning the UEFA Champions League with AC Milan and gaining a great following. He lifted the Italian champion title three times while having a six-year contract with the club. He was later bought by Inter Milan during the 2004 transfer market. He is another of the numerous players who have made the treble of clubs AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus.
One of the top scorers in Italian football, who played for Juventus in 1996-97, with whom he became Italian champion. He later played for several clubs, such as Lazio and Atlético de Madrid. The center forward also had the opportunity to play for Inter Milan, where he stayed for six years, from 1999 to 2005, but he was only able to lift the Coppa Italia once with Inter.
