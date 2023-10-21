FC Barcelona and Athletic Club are two of the teams in Spain with the most history. Apart from being two of the three clubs that have never been relegated in La Liga, between them they have 54 Copa del Rey titles. Throughout its history we have seen how players from one of these two teams decided to continue their careers in the other, these are some of them:
The Basque goalkeeper, one of the best Spanish goalkeepers in history, began playing in the youth categories of Athletic Club, wearing red and white until 1986, when he left for the Camp Nou. In the ranks of Barça he lived his most glorious era, Zamora Trophy in the 1986-87 season and champion of the first Barça Champions League in 1992.
The forward was a football globetrotter, spending practically the same years as Zubi at the Camp Nou and San Mamés. Salinas’ beginnings date back to the Basque youth team, where he reached 60 goals. Once in the first team between 1982 and 1986, alternating his games with those of the reserve team until 1984, he scored 13 goals in 68 games, a discreet figure for a forward destined for great success. He went through Atlético de Madrid before heading to FC Barcelona in 1988.
Unlike the two mentioned above, the right winger changed Barcelona for Athletic. He alternated his stay at Barcelona with a loan to Real Sociedad, until six seasons after signing for the culé team he headed to Bilbao.
More news about LaLiga
The coach spent between 1988 and 1990 at Barcelona. Athletic signed him that year and he played for the Basque club until 1996. He has not only played for both teams, but has been a coach for both clubs, currently being the coach of Athletic Club.
He played for Athletic in two stages. The first, between 1921 and 1928 until signing for FC Barcelona that year. In the 30-31 season he returned to Athletic and was part of the Cup champion team against Betis (3-1).
He joined Athletic in 1932, from Arenas de Getxo. His record includes the first President of the Republic Cup, in 1933, although he only played in the round of 32. With the start of the Civil War, he left Athletic and during the 37-38 season he joined the ranks of FC Barcelona, which competed in the Catalan Championship and the Catalan League during the military conflict.
He played for Athletic from 1932 until 1941 when he signed for Barcelona where he remained for two seasons.
He played as a forward in the 1940s and 1950s. In 1947 he signed for Athletic where he played two seasons in which he played forty-eight games and scored nine goals. In April 1951 he signed for CF Barcelona and made his debut with the culé team in the 1951 Cup competition.
Athletic was the first team of his career, where he played in the 1949-1950 season. That same year he signed for Barcelona where he remained until 1953.
The last one to enter this list. The Basque central defender has played for Real Sociedad and Athletic Club before signing for FC Barcelona in the last transfer market.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#footballers #played #Barcelona #Athletic #Club #Iñigo #Martínez #join #list