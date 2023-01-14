Atlético de Madrid and Chelsea have shared many top-level players, the latest being João Félix. Today from 90min we bring you 10 of them. The spoiler is on the cover One of the players who has performed wonderfully for both teams is Diego Costa, a striker from the past.
In both teams he dazzled. When Diego has been in shape he has been an unstoppable player, a striker with whom the central defenders couldn’t. The only goals were made out of nothing. At Chelsea he managed to win a Premier League and at Atlético a League as well as more titles such as cups.
He is currently still at Atlético de Madrid. We can say that Álvaro has had one of the best representatives of the last decade, he has been one of the players who has moved the most money in transfers. Chelsea paid Real Madrid €80M for him. Neither at Atlético nor at Chelsea has he proven to be a top player.
Chelsea paid 55 million euros for him, but he failed to succeed and after passing through Milan he returned home to put himself under Cholo’s orders. Since his departure from Liverpool his career only went down, we never saw that level again.
Today the best goalkeeper in the world. He went through Atlético de Madrid (the bad side of history according to the Belgian) and had to suffer Real Madrid under Cristiano Ronaldo. He headed for Chelsea after he passed through Manzanares and from there in 2018 he signed for the white club.
He played for Chelsea after having made his debut for Atlético and Madrid, and since he did not have good results, he had to return to the capital to dress for rojiblanco again. He is the second foreigner who has played the most official matches with the Atlético de Madrid shirt.
His best version was at Atlético de Madrid. El Tigre wanted to try his luck outside the capital and was clearly wrong. He never returned to the level he displayed at his best. To this day he is in Rayo Vallecano, although he sounds to leave Vallecas.
He came to both teams as a super star and in neither of them did he give the results he expected. He failed to show the great level that he left at PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie. After his time at Atlético he went to Fenerbahçe.
After three seasons at Chelsea, he had to leave the club due to the arrival of big signings. He arrived as a winter reinforcement to Atlético de Madrid and put in great performances but it was not enough for him to stay.
He was one of the idols of the Calderón but his performances did not help Atlético not be relegated. After his descent, Jimmy went to Chelsea. There in London he spent four seasons.
After a signing of 127 million euros, he never managed to give the quality that was required of him, we will never know if it was for him or for Cholo Simeone. After a toxic relationship with the coach, he has gone on loan to Chelsea until the end of the season.
