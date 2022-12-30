In 90min we want to warm up the preview of the duel between Espanyol and Barcelona by analyzing the players who have worn the shirts of both teams:
The one who now works on television was a great striker in the 80s. He scored 20 goals for Barça and 25 for Espanyol.
One of the great curiosities of this list is contained by Ernesto Valverde. Ernesto has been a player and coach of both teams. It is the only case in history.
He could play in all positions of defense. The Sevillian enjoyed the stands of the Camp Nou between the 80s and 90s, later he went to Real Madrid and later to Espanyol.
Dani García is a Real Madrid youth player who ended up playing four seasons at FC Barcelona. At Espanyol he only spent one season.
Surely we are talking about the best player on the list. The quality contained in Iván de la Peña has already gone down in history. Cult player.
Jordi Cruyff, son of the great Johann and current member of the Barça board, also played in both ranks. He fell far short of his father’s level.
Sergio Garcia also played for both teams, but his legacy at Espanyol will live on for much longer.
In the same way as Sergio García, Víctor Sánchez will be much more remembered at the RCDE Stadium. In Barcelona he spent three seasons in which he did not enjoy practically any minute.
He only had the opportunity to play once for Barça. At Espanyol he has been a player and coach.
The last case is that of Philippe Coutinho. A footballer who amazed the world at Liverpool, but after his stellar signing for Barça he couldn’t shine.
