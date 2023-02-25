Since 90min we have not stopped innovating. Among our multiple lists, today we bring you the ten players who had to leave their career due to injury. From Van Basten to Álvaro Benito, through Javier Clemente:
His official retirement was at the age of 31, but he played his last game when he was still 29. A serious ankle injury kept him off the pitch.
His knee was his Achilles heel. He won two cups with the Maño team but at the age of 28 he had to say enough was enough and stop his career in its tracks. He later became the coach of his life team.
It was a clear case of a player who couldn’t handle the pressure. They put too many stones in his backpack, and that, added to the multiple knee injuries, caused him to go into depression and he had to abandon his career at the age of 27.
In 2008, playing a Copa del Rey match against Real Unión, he suffered a syncope. On November 4, 2010 at the age of 25, after being observed by many specialists, he decided to retire and start his coaching career.
After this terrible entry from Figo he had to leave football. He announced his retirement in March 2007 as he was unable to recover satisfactorily from the serious knee injury that occurred.
It was said that he was even one step above Raúl Gonzalez Blanco. He made his debut in the First Division at the age of 18, but in his debut with the Under 21s he was injured and the diagnosis was devastating. At the age of 27, after never reaching the level expected of him, he retired. He even got a ligament transplant.
He played 239 games with Bayern and won three European Cups as well as being international with the German team, with which he won the 1972 Euro Cup and the 1974 World Cup. In 1979, due to a knee injury, he had to retire.
He went down in history after the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, where he scored 13 goals in six games, a record that has not yet been broken. At 28 years and 11 months, he retired due to an injury that never allowed him to perform at the highest level on a regular basis.
He was known as the ‘white Pele’. He had to retire in 1973 when he was 26 years old due to a detached retina. Despite his short career, he is considered one of the great figures of Brazilian soccer.
At the age of 19, a hard tackle caused him a broken tibia and fibula. After five operations and as many failed comebacks, he had to retire at the age of 25. Ahtletic played a tribute match against Borussia Mönchengladbach at San Mamés.
