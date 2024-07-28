The Olympic Games have always been a platform for young talents in world football to showcase their skills and establish themselves as future stars. This year’s edition will be no different, with several promising players set to make their mark at the tournament. From prolific forwards to solid defenders, these ten players have caught the attention of fans and analysts alike. Here’s a look at the young talents you can’t afford to miss during the Olympics.
Fermin Lopez
The young Spanish midfielder is one of the brightest prospects in Spanish football. With excellent vision and a great ability to distribute the ball, he stands out for his precision in passing and his ability to control the pace of the game. His participation in the Olympic Games could catapult him into the elite of world football.
Paul Cubarsi
A Spanish centre-back with great potential, Cubarsí is characterised by his defensive solidity and his ability to read the game. His presence in the back line provides security, and his ability to play out from deep makes him a modern and complete defender, essential for any team that aspires to win.
Samu Omorodion
Spanish striker with remarkable goalscoring ability. Omorodion is known for his physical power, speed and eye for goal. His ability to finish in the box and his ability to get free make him a very dangerous striker. The Olympic Games will be an ideal platform to show his talent. Will he stay at Atleti?
Julian Alvarez
The Argentine striker is a rising star with remarkable goalscoring ability. Julián stands out for his mobility, his ability to finish plays and his killer instinct in the box. He has already proven his worth in major competitions (Champions and World Cup), and the Olympic Games will be an opportunity to establish himself as one of the best young strikers in the world.
THIAGO ALMADA
An exceptionally talented Argentine attacking midfielder, Almada is known for his creativity, dribbling and ability to assist his teammates. His vision and passing accuracy make him a key player in creating goal-scoring opportunities. He is one to watch in the tournament.
ILIAS AKHOMACH
A Moroccan winger with incredible dribbling ability, Akhomach is quick, agile and possesses impressive technique, making him very difficult to defend against. His ability to break down the flanks and create constant danger makes him a valuable asset in any attack. His performance at the Olympics will be highly anticipated.
ACHRAF HAKIMI
The Moroccan right-back is one of the best in his position in the world. Hakimi is known for his speed, attacking ability and defensive solidity. His ability to get up and down the wing and contribute both in attack and defence makes him an extremely complete player. His experience and talent will be crucial for his team.
RAYAN CHERKI
The French attacking midfielder is one of the most promising young talents in Europe. Cherki stands out for his creativity, technique and ability to score goals from medium distance. His vision and ability to handle the ball in tight spaces make him a very dangerous player in the final third of the pitch.
Michael Olise
French winger with a great ability to create goalscoring opportunities. Olise is characterised by his speed, dribbling and precision in crossing. He has just signed for Bayern Munich. It will be interesting to see his impact at the Olympic Games.
DESIRE DOUE
Young and versatile French midfielder, Doué is known for his ability to dribble and distribute the play accurately. His energy and tireless work in the midfield make him indispensable for his team.
