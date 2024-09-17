The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), in collaboration with Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Centre on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, rescued 10 Greater Flamingos, known locally as “Fantir”, which inhabit the Al Wathba Wetland Reserve, after they were injured following the severe weather conditions that hit the country in February, which resulted in a storm and heavy rains, accompanied by exceptionally large hail showers, which affected the Al Wathba Reserve.

“From the first hours of the storm, EAD’s monitors at the reserve observed the death and injury of flamingos across the water lakes within the reserve. It became clear that the hailstones had caused the injury to the birds. EAD immediately activated emergency response procedures, and assigned four teams to collect the dead birds, rescue the injured birds and transport them to the Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Center for treatment and rehabilitation,” said Ahmed Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at EAD.

“The Authority’s teams successfully rescued seven newly hatched chicks, aged between one and three days, and provided them with immediate care at the Care Centre. In addition, four eggs that were about to hatch were also rescued to ensure the chicks remained under the care of the Care Centre. Examinations and necropsies of the dead birds, from which samples were taken, revealed serious injuries due to hailstones, in coordination with the Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Centre,” Al Hashemi added.