The General Authority for Pensions and Social Insurance launched a summer training program for young national cadres, with the aim of developing and refining their skills to contribute to serving the community, stressing that the training program works to familiarize the trainee with the functional work environment, and provides the opportunity for trainees to gain practical experience and training in various accounting and administrative fields.

The Authority stated, on its official social media accounts, that the training program, called “My Experience,” also provides an opportunity for young people to learn new skills, and helps to instill a sense of responsibility and commitment, noting that the training program will start on July 22 and continue until August 9.

She explained that the training program will be held daily from 9 am to 3 pm, in 10 administrative and financial specializations, including: “Legal Affairs, Information Technology, Government Communication, Auditing and Risk Management, Customer Happiness, Investment, Strategy and the Future, Human Resources, Administrative Affairs, and Financial Affairs.”

The Authority has set three conditions for accepting registration in the “My Experience” programme. The first is that the applicant must be a UAE citizen, the second is that he/she must complete all registration requirements, and finally, the age group must be between 16 and 22 years old. It noted that the registration requirements include “filling out the application form for joining the programme, a copy of the passport, a copy of the Emirates ID card, a recent personal photo, the trainee’s CV, a copy of the certificate of the last stage of study for school students or its equivalent, and a letter of continuity of study for university students.”

The Authority noted that the final date for registration in the “My Experience” program will be July 15, noting that training seats are limited, and therefore priority will be given to those who register first.

