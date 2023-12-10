10 female volunteers from the medical field left from the Emirates today, heading to the Gaza Strip to join the integrated field hospital that the UAE established inside the Gaza Strip to provide the necessary medical treatments and aid to the Palestinian brothers in the Strip.

The team of female volunteers joins their fellow volunteers, doctors and nurses who have begun their treatment and emergency services for the injured as part of the efforts of the Emirati field hospital in Gaza, which began receiving the injured the day before yesterday as part of the humanitarian “gallant knight 3” operation.