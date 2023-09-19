The activities of the third day of the “Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competition” in its seventh session, which is held in the Culture and Science Symposium Hall in Al Mamzar in Dubai, witnessed strong competition with the participation of 10 contestants before the international jury in the presence of the Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the Award. Dubai International Holy Quran Councilor Ibrahim Mohammed Bumelha, members of the organizing committee, parents of the contestants and attendees.

Malak bint Nizar Al-Hashisha from Tunisia presented before the jury in the morning and competed in memorizing the narration of Qalun, while Fatima Muhammad from Nigeria, Yasmina Daksaga from Burkina Faso, Umm Kulthum Yunusawa from Tajikistan, and Adila bint Abu competed in memorizing the narration of Hafs. Al-Huda is from Sri Lanka, and Zahira Muhammad Abdullah from Somalia, Maslah Jamal al-Din from Indonesia, Hawa Bah from Gambia, Hawa Abdul Rauf Yaqoob from Central Africa, and Nasiba Haq Faiza from Bangladesh competed in the evening session in memorizing the narration of Hafs.

The competition participants and their companions visited the “Peace be upon you, O Prophet” museum, one of the award’s branches and activities, which simulates the tangible scientific history of the biography of the Holy Prophet Muhammad bin Abdullah, may God bless him and grant him peace, by building artistic models of all the tangible materials mentioned in the Qur’an and the honorable Sunnah of the Prophet. The museum aims to Creating an environment simulating what was mentioned in Islamic history, while providing explanatory scientific films, and apparent attention to the foundations and aesthetics of Islamic architecture since the era of the Prophet in Mecca and Medina, which astonished the contestants and visitors and aroused their curiosity and familiarity with this achievement and scientific excellence that serves the biography of the Prophet, Islamic civilization, and students of science. .

His Eminence Sheikh Sajjad bin Mustafa Kamal Al-Hassan, a member of the judging committee from Saudi Arabia, praised the great efforts made by the organizing committee, headed by Counselor Ibrahim Muhammad Bu Melha, to ensure the success of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak International Female Competition.