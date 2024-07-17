Ten employees of a center for people with disabilities in Rome, run by the Red Cross, were arrested this Tuesday on serious charges of torture, assault and mistreatment of two patients.

The Prosecutor’s Office has classified this case as a “tunnel of horrors”a testament to the level of cruelty and abuse perpetrated within the institution.

The Carabinieri, Italy’s militarized police force responsible for the operation, revealed that these ten workers were engaged in Swearing, slapping, punching and rudely waking patients in the middle of the nightThis pattern of persistent abuse was eventually brought to light by various local media outlets, who detailed the atrocities committed.

Research at the Motor Education Centre in Rome began in April 2023, after some members of the Red Cross filed a complaint after observing a bruise on the face of one of the patients. These initial suspicions led to a series of exhaustive investigations by a specialized unit of the Carabinieri for crimes against vulnerable people.

Hidden cameras were used during the investigation to document scenes of violence inside the centre. Photo:iStock Share

Research and findings



During the investigation, which lasted until November last year, Hidden cameras were used to document scenes of violence inside the centre. The recordings revealed an environment of systematic and deliberate abuse, showing the center’s workers in the act of mistreating patients.

Of those arrested, Five employees face charges of torture, while the other five are accused of mistreatment. In addition, there is an ongoing investigation into a possible sexual violence crime, in which a worker is alleged to have sexually abused one of the patients.

“The suspects not only inflicted unprecedented and constant violence on people who were completely incapable of reacting, but they accompanied their unspeakable actions with mocking words that further stigmatized the victims,” ​​said the investigating judge in charge of the case, highlighting the mental cruelty that accompanied the physical abuse.

Investigations will continue to determine whether other patients at the facility were also victims of assault.

EFE

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from EFE, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.