Parents identified four criteria that influence their choice of schools for their children, while educators pointed out six criteria that must be verified when deciding to enroll a child in school, stressing that choosing the right school is one of the most important decisions parents make because of its impact on the educational experience and the child’s future development. Meanwhile, the Department of Education and Knowledge pointed out the similarity of the general organizational structure of schools that offer the same curriculum, with differences in some aspects, such as academic activities, facilities, fees, teaching methods, and other matters.

In detail, “Emirates Today” conducted a poll on groups for parents of students via “WhatsApp” and “Facebook”, in which more than 500 fathers and mothers of students participated. The participants showed that 41% of them choose their children’s schools based on the value of their tuition fees, 34% choose them based on the school’s classification, according to the results of Irtiqa’ reports for inspecting private schools, 17% based on the previous experience of one of their acquaintances registered there, and the school’s reputation in dealing with students’ educational differences and confronting bullying cases, in addition to 8% who chose it based on its location from their place of residence.

The majority of participants in their comments (Emirates Today has a copy of them) indicated that there are a number of factors that help in comparing schools when the tuition fees and classification are similar, including the nationality of students and teachers, and the extracurricular activities provided by the school facilities. They pointed out that the first step in searching for a school is to determine the curriculum, then identify the schools that offer this curriculum, and compare their fees, locations, and academic classification. If the differences between them are similar, the choice is made based on the nationalities of the students, as they prefer students to study with their peers of the same nationality, while some prefer the school based on the nationalities of the teachers, and that their mother tongue is English.

Educators: Othman Al-Ibrahimi, Muhammad Nazim, Maysoun Fakher, and Amani Khalaf, identified six criteria that parents must take into account when choosing schools for their children. The first is the language of instruction to determine the type of curriculum, and based on that, the choice is made between the schools that offer that curriculum. The second criterion is related to the quality of education, whether it is traditional, led by a teacher and specific books, or self-directed, guided by a teacher and open research sources, and the evaluation mechanism in the school and its local and international tests that must be passed. They pointed out that the third criterion is “recognition of the curriculum,” which is one of the most important criteria that must be taken into account when choosing a school to ensure the equivalence of the secondary school completion certificate in the home country, especially for children of resident families.

They pointed out that the other three criteria include the future plans of the university or educational institution they want their children to enroll in to complete their higher education, the university’s recognition of their certificates and qualifications, and the requirements for obtaining the equivalency of the general secondary school certificate in the country, as the Ministry of Education requires a minimum set of conditions and requirements for each curriculum in order to equivalency certificates in the general secondary school stage, in addition to the student’s academic history in the event that a decision is made to transfer from one school to another, or change the curriculum, in order to take into account the extent of his ability to meet the requirements of the school and the new curriculum and his ability to continue studying without obstacles.

For its part, the Department of Education and Knowledge stressed the importance of parents choosing the appropriate school for their children, which depends on several factors, the most important of which are the educational curriculum offered by each school, the curriculum followed in teaching and learning within the school, the educational and academic experiences shared by each curriculum, the content that the child will learn, the assessments conducted by each curriculum, and other related activities.

The department has identified 12 considerations that parents must know and discuss with the school before registering their child, including how to register and admission requirements, the number of students in the class, how the student spends his school day, the school’s curriculum and teaching and learning style, the advantages of the school’s curriculum compared to other educational curricula, the school’s rating according to the “Irtiqa’a” school inspection program, tuition fees, and whether there are additional costs, such as book or bus fees.

The rest of the considerations and measures taken by the school regarding the development of national identity, extracurricular activities, special arrangements for people of determination provided by the school, special arrangements for the gifted, how the school provides discipline, dealing with bullying, and ways the school supports university admission.

14 curricula

The Department of Education and Knowledge reported that there are 14 curricula in private schools in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with most private schools in Abu Dhabi offering one curriculum, while some schools may offer two. It stressed that knowing the different curricula is an important step in making an informed decision about choosing a school, as the curriculum will determine the path of the student’s learning experience, its assessment and the qualifications associated with it, in addition to the academic activities and daily curricula that the student is expected to participate in. This will also help the student plan and prepare for his academic and professional future.

The educational curricula in Abu Dhabi include the Emirati curriculum (Ministry of Education curriculum), the American, British, Canadian, French, German, Spanish, and Japanese curricula, the International Baccalaureate, the SABIS system, the Indian, Bengali, and Pakistani curricula, in addition to the Philippine curriculum.