Though nothing replaces a medical consultationthere are some physicians who have active and useful social networks that can provide authoritative guidance about some diseases and scientific advances, so it is worth following them.

Social networks have become important tools for the dissemination of news of all kinds, within these news, an important niche has been opened for the dissemination of health.

Therefore, these are the 10 Mexican doctors who have become “influencers” of health and that you should start following. These doctors are considered opinion leaders in the matter.

Mexican doctors that you should follow on social networks

Xabier Tello. He is one of the most active doctors in social networks in Mexico. He uses sarcasm and irony to criticize health policy in Mexico. He is the author of the book “La Tragedia del Desabasto”. He is also a constant guest on radio and television shows.

Isabel Salas. Currently, she is a resident of Gynecology and Obstetrics in Jalisco and is quite active on social networks. By adding her followers from all the media in which she has a presence, she accumulates millions of people and the most interesting thing is that she is also an entrepreneur.

Jorge Arrollo Martinez. Known as Mr. Doctor, he has an extraordinary ease with words and has been one of the doctors who has managed to position himself as a leader in the dissemination of health in Mexico.

Jackie Lopez. She is a general practitioner, founder of the Salud en Corto project, where she promotes the culture of prevention. To date, it is one of the most important of its kind in Mexico.

Victor Manuel Encina. He is one of the pioneers in creating a YouTube channel for medical content. Since 2014 he has been uploading videos and to date he has already accumulated more than 1.78 million subscribers.

Ana Cecilia Jara Ettinger. One of the most active people in the field of health is Dr. Ana Ceci. She has a specialty in Genetics and she constantly conducts research and lectures at schools and institutes.

Jonathan Rodriguez Aguirre. Known on social networks as “Your Favorite Doctor” he is an obesity surgeon and minimally invasive surgery. As part of his digital work, he focuses on offering tips to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Esmeralda Garcia. She has a specialty in Anesthesiology and part of her hospital life is shown on her YouTube channel Esme Channel. In this space and others, like her TikTok account, she answers questions like the correct way to sedate a patient or allergy symptoms to medications.

Hector Rossete. Dr. Rossete is originally from Tlaxcala and considers himself an activist. He constantly analyzes and criticizes the actions of the rulers in terms of health.

Francisco Moreno Sanchez. Another example of a doctor who has a taste for writing and a facility for transmitting ideas is Dr. Moreno Sánchez. He is an Internist and Infectologist who received the 2020 National Health Award.