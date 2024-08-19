Home World

From: Lilly Geissler

Before the acquisition of Marvel and Fox, Disney was best known for its fairy tale adaptations. Somehow we miss such films.

1 / 11 From brave princesses to cheeky animals: these are the Disney fairy tales we want © Lilly Geißler/Midjourney (AI-generated)

2 / 11 The Six Swans is a story from German-speaking countries that reminds us of the stories of the early Disney princesses: Seven royal children, one of them a princess, are cursed by the evil stepmother. The six sons must now spend their lives as swans. To save her brothers, the princess is not allowed to make a sound for six years and must weave six shirts out of stinging nettles for her brothers. Of course, the princess also marries a prince. But the real focus could be on her relationship with her brothers and her strength and perseverance. © Lilly Geißler/Midjourney (AI-generated)

3 / 11 Katharina, the daughter of a rich merchant, meets her fate in physical form: an old lady asks her whether she would rather find happiness in youth or in old age. Katharina answers quickly and without thinking: in old age! And then disaster strikes her. Her father dies, and the young woman cannot find work. It is only years later that she finds happiness again: a prince is looking for suitable silk for his wedding dress, and whoever brings it to him will be paid the weight of the silk in gold. Katharina has the right material and brings it to the castle. But no gold in the world seems heavier than the silk. It is only when the prince puts his crown on the scales that the scales balance out. The old lady returns and reveals that Katharina is now old enough to fulfill her destiny. She is to become queen! We would like a slightly more active Katharina for this film adaptation. But with a few adjustments, this could be a beautiful fairy tale about the value of hard work and perseverance. © Lilly Geißler/Midjourney (AI-generated)

4 / 11 We all know the story of Frau Holle: It’s a shame that Disney hasn’t made it into a film yet © Lilly Geißler/Midjourney (AI-generated)

5 / 11 Finn MacCool is an Irish folk hero, giant and leader of the Fianna adventurer gang. There are many stories about Finn MacCool and his gang, among which one could certainly find a story to be made into a film. The story that is probably best known outside of Ireland is that of the “Giant’s Causeway”, a basalt formation in Northern Ireland. According to legend, Finn was in a feud with another giant from Scotland. In anger, he ripped stones out of the ground and threw them into the sea to form a bridge with which he could reach his opponent. He quickly realized that his opponent was stronger. Finn’s wife had the saving idea: she disguised Finn as a baby. When the other giant saw how big the legendary Finn MacCool’s baby already was, he was afraid: how big is the real Finn then? He fled and Finn’s kingdom was safe again © Lilly Geißler/Midjourney (AI-generated)

6 / 11 We remember Disney’s Hercules with joy. The film is a little out of line with its special art style. We sometimes wish Disney would dare to experiment again like they used to. Fortunately, there is a popular story in Japanese mythology that is not entirely dissimilar to that of Hercules: Momotaro is born from a peach to a childless couple and quickly develops special strength. He decides to use his power to help people. On his travels he meets a pheasant, a dog and a monkey who become his friends. Together they set out to defeat a horde of evil ogres. © Lilly Geißler/Midjourney (AI-generated)

7 / 11 The story of the woodcutter and his daughters is a somewhat strange Egyptian fairy tale that has a lot to offer: an enchanted prince, an evil mother-in-law, a young heroine who has to serve him… A woodcutter owned a horse that actually gave out gold instead of apples. This made him rich and enabled him to marry two of his three daughters well. The third prefers to spend her time with the horse, but accidentally reveals the animal’s secret and is separated from it: years later they meet again, the horse was actually an enchanted prince! In order to be allowed to marry him, the kind-hearted heroine has to complete some strenuous tasks for her mother-in-law. We see competition to Cinderella here! © Lilly Geißler/Midjourney (AI-generated)

8 / 11 The story of the blue jackal could finally give us another film with animals in the lead role: In this Indian fairy tale, a jackal discovers how important it is to be honest. A young jackal falls into a pot full of blue dye. He quickly realizes that the other animals are now afraid of him. Why? They think he is the incarnation of a god! The jackal uses this to his advantage and quickly takes control of the entire watering hole. But his lie is discovered and the other animals banish him. We would not only see the story of the jackal from Disney, but also what the fairy tale leaves out: How could our fluffy friend get revenge on the other animals? © Lilly Geißler/Midjourney (AI-generated)

9 / 11 The Pied Piper of Hamelin is a somewhat dark story. But that’s exactly why it could work so well! The old Disney films didn’t shy away from cruel and scary villains. The story of the Pied Piper could easily be turned into a crime thriller for children, in which a group of kids investigate the disappearance of their friends. Whether the Pied Piper is really a villain or more of a grey figure like in a fairy tale… that remains to be seen. © Lilly Geißler/Midjourney (AI-generated)

10 / 11 Disney has recently become very fond of origin stories. How about the backstory of one of the most famous figures in Chinese mythology? Sun Wu Kong, also known as the Monkey King, is a cheeky trickster who has already experienced a lot before his appearance in the Chinese epic “Journey to the West”. Born from a stone, he fights demons before his great journey, earns magical powers and falls out with the Buddha. So there is a lot to tell. © Lilly Geißler/Midjourney (AI-generated)

11 / 11 We love a clever protagonist! In the fairy tale of the lute player, a queen disguises herself as a man and travels through the country as a lute player. Why? Her husband has been kidnapped by an evil king and she sets out to save him. Since she doesn’t know who she can trust, she conceals her real identity. Enchanted by the bard’s performance, the evil king grants the disguised woman a wish. She frees her husband. Perhaps the fairy tale would have to be expanded a bit to make a whole film out of it. But we do see potential: Strong and cunning women are welcome at Disney. Plus, the queen is already a musician anyway, so the songs practically write themselves! © Lilly Geißler/Midjourney (AI-generated)

Disney is a Hollywood giant. Many big names are now united under the company. Even before the takeover of Marvel and Fox, the film studio was known primarily for its animated fairy tale adaptations. Of course, they are still being made… But Disney seems to be focusing more and more on computer animation and sequels… Somehow we miss the old Disney fairy tales.

There are so many great fairy tales from all over the world that would be worth making into a film! We picked out a few of them and used AI to think about what they could look like as old and new school Disney films.