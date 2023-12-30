Yes, vegetables Monica Escudero

There are times when the bull takes you—culinarily speaking—and you end up on December 31st with nothing planned to eat. If this is your case, don't worry: at El Comidista we are here to help you when you need it most, that's why we have compiled 10 festive recipes ideal for New Year's Eve that can be prepared in a snap. And what's better: you can hesitate in front of your guests, even if just a few hours ago you didn't even know what you were going to serve on the table.

PRAWN SNACKS WITH CILANTRO SAMBAL

A non-soggy starter for your New Year's Eve meal, based on prawns with an aromatic Thai sauce. It is prepared in a matter of minutes and has a more than reasonable cost.

VEGETABLE TARTAR

Vegetables of different textures cut into small cubes, a creamy and colorful cream based on avocado and beet with some pickles to top it off make this vegan appetizer a party suitable for all budgets.

STEAMED MUSSELS WITH CHILI, LEMON AND GINGER

The most humble members of the bivalve family once again star in a simple yet exotic recipe. With only four ingredients and three rules to follow, success is assured.

CORN DRINKS WITH SPICY SAUCE

They are not just wind or cod: in Argentina, for example, spinach or chard fritters are very popular. In this recipe we try an unusual ingredient in this preparation: corn.

ENDIVES AND SALMON SALAD WITH NOUGAT VINAIGRETTE

With the rest of the nougat you can make a vinaigrette with a sweet touch, perfect for dressing some winter leaves such as endives and some grapes, all accompanied by a little smoked salmon.

EIGHT LOOKING AND FRESH SALADS TO ACCOMPANY YOUR DISHES ON NEW YEAR'S EVE

If you have already thought about the meats, fish or seafood that you will serve just before the turn of the year, this list of fresh, tasty and varied salads will help you find the perfect accompaniment.

IBERIAN PRESA CARPACCIO WITH THAI VINAIGRETTE AND GRAPEFRUIT

We were inspired by a dish served at the La paisana restaurant in Casa Gràcia, we gave it a try and sent it on a trip to Thailand without breaking a sweat or going through the check-out box.

MUSTARD CRUSTED COD

It's fresh cod season, and we take the opportunity to prepare it in the oven with a crust of bread flavored with Dijon mustard. If you don't have it on hand in this format, we also give you some tips for desalting it.

TANGERINE AND CHEESE CAKE GLASSES

The key to its success is the combination of sweet flavors with the salty touch of cream cheese and feta, plus the acidic addition of mandarin orange. It doesn't get soggy, it doesn't cloy, it's done in two shots and it's pretty.

MOUSSE OF ORANGE

Get some sweet oranges and prepare this delicious and light moussewhich will surely delight your guests on the last night of the year.

