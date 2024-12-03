It may seem like a lie to us, but 2024 has passed in the blink of an eye and Christmas is already around the corner; and with it comes the desire to shine in every detail, in our case… starting with the nails! Of all the models and styles we are seeing to show off in our Christmas manicures, we are feeling absolute devotion for French: that infallible classic that never goes out of style, it is reinvented every season to adapt to the most desired trends and the most demanding tastes. This year will be no exception: modern versions of the French manicure have landed full of style, sophistication and touches of creativity that elevate any Christmas look.

The secret to the success of the French manicure season after season? Combine its classic and timeless nude design and fine line with details that make a difference at this time of year, such as metallic finishes and Christmas colors to minimalist drawings with gifts, stars or reindeer. We have collected seven new versions and, of all of them, there is surely an option that adapts to your personal style, whether you are a lover of glitter, a fan of the most discreet design or an expert in taking risks. If you’re thinking about renewing your manicure for the holidays, take note of the seven French trends that are already sweeping social networks and nail salons and… get ready to shine!

1. Golden French manicure for Christmas

Golden French manicure for Christmas @samrosenails / Instagram

We are going through an era in which Everything that has to do with gold and silver is a trend; and even more so at Christmas, the time of year when most decorations refer to these tones. So French manicures with extra shine They were not going to be less.

2. Black French manicure with glitter for Christmas

Black French manicure with glitter for Christmas @_by_shelley / Instagram

Lovers of short nails, square and black They will bet this Christmas 2024 on a French style like this, but giving presence to the ‘glitter’ so as not to forget that we are in the festive season.

3. French manicure ‘baby boomer’ with glitter for Christmas

French ‘baby boomer’ manicure with glitter for Christmas @nailsbypaular / Instagram

If we do not want to leave the classic and our mind asks us to continue betting on the traditional French, we can lean towards the faded trend of the ‘baby boomber’ French manicure and, taking advantage of Christmas, apply a little glitter.

4. Red French manicure with pearls for Christmas

Red French manicure with pearls for Christmas @staceymachin / Instagram

This Christmas, those who are immersed in the viral ‘coquette’ fashion and also adore nails with 3D details, will look longingly at this red French manicure with pearl appliqués throughout the design to ask your manicurist.

5. French manicure with gold stars for Christmas

Abstract French manicure in green for Christmas @nailsbypaular / Instagram

He fir green color It will always remind us of our beloved Christmas tree that we put up with so much enthusiasm to wait for the gifts each year. so this abstract french manicure loaded with glitter It contains all the magic and illusion we need.

6. Double silver French manicure with Christmas decorations

Silver French manicure with Christmas decorations @heygreatnails / Instagram

As we anticipated, silver is having a great presence this season; and if, in addition, we add it to a double French manicure style with small minimalist details and a lot of glitter, success is assured.

7. Red French manicure with Santa hats for Christmas

Red French manicure with Santa hats for Christmas @heygreatnails / Instagram

For us, the color red is the true thread of Christmas, which arrives just the day that Santa Claus falls down the chimney; so one Red French manicure with a little nod to the mythical Santa Claus hat It never hurts.

8. Golden French manicure with stars for Christmas

Golden French manicure with stars for Christmas @thenailologist / Instagram

That metallic gold has the reins of current fashion, we already know, but yes, in addition, we add some small stars With this French manicure, we will not only be up to date with trends, but also totally in tune with the Christmas spirit.

9. Abstract French Manicure with Berries for Christmas

Abstract French manicure with berries for Christmas @nailsbypaular / Instagram

If what we want is to take risks, opt for a totally abstract French manicure with drawings of the typical Christmas berry bush, This design is ours.

10. Multicolor ‘baby boomer’ French manicure for Christmas

Multicolor ‘baby boomer’ French manicure for Christmas @nailsbypaular / Instagram

Sticking with the typical ‘baby boomer’ French manicure is very good if we don’t want to wear a nail model that is too busy, but in case we want the opposite effect, we can achieve it with this two-tone option with extra glitter and snowflake details in a minimalist version.





