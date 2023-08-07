Parents of students identified, on parents’ “groups” on social media, 10 demands that pose educational challenges in private schools. Serious solutions must be thought of and implemented with the start of the new academic year, which will reflect positively on the level of students and educational outcomes.

The demands included fighting private lessons, providing a greater number of school parties to shorten the travel time to and from school, developing physical education classes to combat obesity among students, providing advanced training for teachers to raise their efficiency, and identifying clear learning sources instead of relying entirely on the Internet to search for information. And tightening supervision to prevent schools from collecting money outside the framework of approved tuition fees, reducing homework and projects, developing solutions for the weight of school bags, reactivating parent councils in schools, in addition to scrutinizing the criteria for hiring foreign teachers.

The students’ families (Mohamed Taye, Magdy Kamal, and Abanoub Saad) stressed the need to fight private lessons and set penalties for those who practice them, whether from teachers or from people outside the profession, indicating that the danger of private lessons is not represented in material costs as much as it implants in students of dependency. And the constant feeling that he has someone to perform duties on his behalf, especially children in the early educational stages.

While the mothers of the students (Najwa Hassan, Madeleine Shawky, and Basant Ahmed), in the discussions, cared about the schedules of the school transport buses that carry a large number of students, and the consequent length of the journey it takes to transport all of them from their homes until reaching the school, indicating that Students leave their homes more than an hour and a half before school time, and return about two hours after the end of the school day, because schools refuse to increase their school buses and use one bus to transport students to more than one residential area, which doubles the travel time.

The parents of the students (Muhammad Jalal, Farida Muhammad, and Hiyam Abdullah) called for obliging schools to identify clear learning resources, and to apply more effective educational strategies in helping children learn to read and support and develop their language skills, warning that private schools overreliance on smart education means and making available Lessons and assignments on its platforms led to a decline in the level of students in reading and writing.

The parents of the students (Mohamed Abdel Hamid, Rania Khaled, and Aya Abdel Nasser) also called for reducing the weight of the school bag, and not forcing their children to bring textbooks that are not taught daily in the school classroom, noting that some of their children suffered from shoulder and back pain that negatively affected their physical strength. And they called for the provision of special lockers for students inside the school classrooms to reduce the weight of their bags, which represent a great burden on their weak bodies.

The students’ families (Mai Muhammad, Omar Ramadan, and Ghada Wael) stressed the importance of developing physical education classes and increasing their share in the weekly class schedule to combat obesity among school students, while implementing obesity prevention programs among school students in a scientific way, and preventing the sale of food with high content. High levels of sugars, salts and fats in school canteens.

The demands of the students included the importance of looking at the criteria for attracting foreign teachers from abroad, their competence to teach students in private schools, and the need to make them aware of the customs and traditions of society, whether in dress or style of speech, and the vocabulary that is forbidden to be used with students, in addition to the topics for discussion within the classroom. They called for tightening control over schools and preventing them from collecting additional fees under various provisions, accusing these schools of circumventing through backdoors to collect fees outside the framework of the approved tuition fees, by raising the prices of school uniforms and means of transportation under the pretext of increasing the cost, stationery, and obliging students to buy cleaning tools and some Class supplies such as flipchart paper, colored pencils, whiteboard cleaners, etc.

They stressed the importance of obligating schools to organize activities for the students’ families to open clear and frank discussions about the educational process and seriously studying the students’ parents’ opinions and perceptions and taking them into account in the academic plans, especially after the parents’ councils in schools turned into mere decoration that does not meet or take advice in any aspect of the school. aspects of the educational process within the school.

They demanded that schools be required to provide advanced training programs for teachers to hone their skills and experience in the education sector, and to inform them of all that is new and developed in this field, with the aim of improving the level of education, improving students’ performance and enhancing their educational outcomes.

• Parents of students stressed the importance of increasing and developing physical education classes to combat obesity.

Homeworks

The parents of students in the first episode (Muhammad Ali, Manal Suleiman, and Sarah Khaled) called for reducing or canceling homework and student projects that they are required to implement at home, pointing out that the intensity of homework causes an imbalance for the student in the number of hours he sleeps and his social relationship with his family. Also, the projects that students are assigned to implement do not increase their imaginative skills or reflect their understanding of the subject, especially since they are “fake” activities that students do not undertake. They waste money for nothing.

They pointed out that the large number of homework results in a reduction in the number of hours of sleep for students, which affects their health and the level of their understanding within the classroom, as school hours begin at six in the morning and end late at night as a result of staying up late for the commitment to finish school homework, demanding that homework be reduced and made in The weekend is just to balance the demands of education and family life for the student which is an essential part of his personal growth and development.